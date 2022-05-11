The demanding condition that Chivas imposed for Ricardo Cadena to stay in Guadalajara for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX

The board of Chivas de Guadalajara is still not dazzled by the streak exhibited by Ricardo Cadena’s internship and imposed a demanding condition on the possible extension of his stay in the rojiblanco first team.

The board of the Chivas de Guadalajara is still not dazzled by the meteoric streak exhibited by the internship of Ricardo Cadena on the rojiblanco bench and that put them in the Liguilla, so now imposed a demanding condition on the possible extension of his internship in the first team for the upcoming 2022 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

The main squad of the Sacred Flock trained this Tuesday morning at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Valle, under the command of Cadena, in the continuation of the preparation for his next commitment: against the Atlas club at the Akron Stadiuma special edition of the Clásico Tapatío in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals “scream mexico“and that will be completed on Sunday at the Jalisco Stadium.

The Chivas high command gave Cadena, who was part of Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s coaching staff, the confidence to assume a temporary Guadalajara bench after the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño, leaving the rojiblancos in 14th place in the table. positions and no options to advance to reclassification. The arrival of the interim catapulted Guadalajara in a meteoric way to close the regular round with four wins in a row and finish in sixth place, with the privilege of the locality in the 4-1 win over the UNAM Pumas in the playoff.

The most recent edition of the anonymous column of Récord: El Francotirador, advanced the alleged guarantee that Chivas demanded to give continuity to the current interim. Something that did not happen with similar cases previously, such as: Tomás Boy, who won only one of his four matches, or Luis Fernando Tena or Leaño.

The Sniper, in his column this Tuesday: Cadena only guarantees to continue in Chivas with a ‘worthy Final’referred that “Cadena is making it difficult for Peláez: he is still not the great candidate to stay on the bench even though he is already installed in the Quarterfinals with the Clásico Tapatío. The only thing that guarantees his continuity is to reach the Final and face it as the greatness of the Flock demands.. Almost nothing, but the reality is that his team brings a frightening inertia. Let’s see“.

