The difference between rheumatoid arthritis and degenerative arthritis

Unlike degenerative arthritis, which can develop after injury or repetitive motion, rheumatoid arthritis is tied to the body’s immune system, leading to severe joint pain and inflammation.

Did you know that there is a genetic predisposition for the development of arthritis reumatoidea?, rheumatologist Dr. Noelia Rodriguez, explained that according to scientific studies, it has been shown that there is an amino acid sequence that can cause the person to develop the condition.

“In patients who have a genetic predisposition, not necessarily, but there may be a greater chance that someone in the family will develop arthritis rheumatoid,” he argued.

“The arthritis rheumatoid disease is a chronic disease, which has no cure”, assured the rheumatologist.

Although the cure for this condition has not been found, the expert explained that there are medications with different mechanisms of action, which can stop the degeneration of the joints, allowing the patient to prolong their quality of life.

Among them are: D-mard, Methotrexate, Plaquenil, Sulfasalazine, “old drugs, but very effective in controlling the arthritis“, he explained.

There are several treatments that can be performed on a patient with arthritisaccording to the expert, each patient is different, it is necessary to resort to physical examinations and X-rays, to determine what is the type of arthritis and phase in which the patient is.

Symptoms that occur in a patient with arthritis rheumatoid, “tiredness, pain in the joints and swelling, is one of the most determining, “because it is not common for the joints to become inflamed in a patient with arthritis osteoarthritis”he reiterated.

The sooner the condition is diagnosed, it has been shown that the greater the improvement that the patient will have in their treatment, according to the rheumatologist, Dr. Noelia Rodríguez.