The disturbing detail of a witness in the death of Haskins

Tras the death of Dwayne Haskinsmore details are beginning to be known about what happened with the former field marshal of the Pittsburgh Steelersdespite the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

Although there is not much more information provided by the investigators, we have been able to learn more about the accident from a witness who claims to have seen Haskins before the fateful moment.

the local resident Chris Stanley confirmed to the NBC that he believed he had seen Haskins make his way onto the road before the unfortunate collision that would end his life occurred.

#ThankYou7 as a little kid watching you play I admired your toughness. Becoming a pro and getting an opportunity to learn from you have been nothing but a blessing. It was an honor to be your teammate. Good luck with the rest of your journey. We’ll go hunting soon @_BigBen7pic.twitter.com/ycRlTMLqzj ? Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 4, 2022

“And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a large tractor trailer, with also another vehicle that started to move a little bit to the left,” he said. “I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed an individual there starting to head toward the road,” he told the reporter.

Stanley He went on with what he could see through his eyes: “He was half way, quarter way in the right lane, already on the road and already worried someone was going to hit him right there at that point.”

The information confirms that he made a call to the police before they reported the accident. Specifically, six minutes before the events that occurred.

Stanley he was puzzled by Haskins’ attitude as he approached the road: “That’s why it’s very disturbing. He just didn’t understand the situation.”