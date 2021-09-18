The divorce between Kim and Kanye West will become a Kardashian-style reality show

Kim Kardashian has proven on more than one occasion that she is a true marketing genius capable of monetizing everything that happens in her life, including her divorce from Kanye West. After the close of the very lucky Al Passo Coi Kardashian in fact it is now certain that the 40-year-old has already planned a new reality show focused precisely on her separation with the rapper where, this time, the absolute star will be her, while the sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kourtney and Khloé, will only act as “Contour” to his life as a single neo single. But how is it possible that two people who are fighting in court for alimony decide to share the spotlight on a new TV show?

Simple, Kanye (today engaged with model Irina Shayk) will not take part in the reality show and, in theory, should not appear in any scene, so what we will see will be the divorce from Kim’s point of view who, we are sure, will reveal more than some juicy and unexpected truth about her marriage to West. A partnership that has now ended between the Kardashian and West of which the 41-year-old has already spoken during the reunion of KUWTK, where she said she had decided to put an end to the relationship with Kanye because she is tired of feeling perpetually “wrong and unhappy“. Well done Kim, when a story makes you sick, you better get out of the way before it’s too late. According to the first rumors, Kim has already signed a large contract with the producers of the reality e Land filming of the first season of the show would have already started for some time, so this explains why the entrepreneur of the brand KKW Beauty has kept a very low profile in recent times, avoiding vitriolic statements, insightful Instagram posts or recriminations in the press.

Oh yes, Kardashian is a real fox and over the course of all these months she has kept her mouth shut in order to make her reality show even more compelling and interesting, whose airing has not yet been announced but it shouldn’t be. very far away (also because these are topics that must be exploited immediately without wasting too much time). Who knows, maybe during the episodes of the reality show we will see Kim arguing on the phone with her ex-husband to determine who should keep the Picasso painting or the super exclusive Vuitton king size made a few years earlier for the West couple. Oh yes, in the new Kim Kardashian reality show there will be some good ones, that’s for sure!

