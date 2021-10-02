News

The Doc Martens, from boots for rebels to fashion footwear

Dr. Martens, known as Doc Martens, Docs or DMs, are the cult air-soled boots and steel-toed, yellow-stitched British-made boots that defined a decade of rebellion in the 1970s.

The headquarters are located in Wollaston in the Wellingborough district of Northamptonshire, England.

Klaus Maertens was a German doctor who injured his ankle during World War II. He found that his stock military boots were too uncomfortable on his injured foot. He then created a type of air-cushioned sole.

Subsequently, the British shoe manufacturer R. Griggs Group Ltd. bought the patent rights for the production of the shoes in the UK. Griggs anglicized the name in “Dr. Martens ”which of course reads Doctor Martens., He slightly reshaped the heel to better fit it, added the brand’s yellow stitching and registered the soles as AirWair.

Dr. Martens is a British footwear and apparel brand based in Wollaston in the Wellingborough district of Northamptonshire, England.

Although they are famous for their footwear, Doc Martens also produce a range of accessories, such as shoe care products, clothing and bags. Their footwear still stands out for its air-cushioned sole. Dr. Martens’ design studio is located in Camden Town, London; production is in the UK, China and Thailand.

The first Dr. Martens boots in the UK, with an eight-eye cherry red smooth leather design known as the 1460 style and still in production today, were introduced on April 1, 1960. In addition to this classic style, they are also very popular. models with 10, 14 or 20 holes, as well as flat shoes with 3 holes.

The boots were popular with workers as postmen, police officers and factory workers. In the late 1960s, skinheads started wearing them, “Docs” or “DMs” were the usual names. In the late 1970s they were popular with bikers, punks, some new wave musicians and members of other youth subcultures. The popularity of the shoes among politically right-wing skinheads has led the brand to associate itself with violence. DMs were also adopted by feminists in the 1970s as a statement against both fashion and femininity.

Now however, it’s not just shoes to rebel: Dr Martens footwear has for years now become shoes worn by famous people from Orlando Bloom to Emma Watson, Elton John or Robert Pattinson. Even in the previous decades DMs were worn by famous people, but it was part of a certain somewhat rebellious look from Joe Strummer to Pete Townshend, Sinéad O’Connor to Ian Dury and Morrissey were part of the anti-establishment image and culture. underground. Now at Elton John’s feet they don’t have the same effect, but they show that they have become part of the establishment.

In fact the DMs have changed, they are no longer just black or ox blood, you can find DMs in pink, glitter, rainbow, flowers and even all white. If that’s not enough there are also vegan DMs and Doc Martens for preschoolers.

