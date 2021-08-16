The Dolce & Gabbana dress worn on vacation by Jennifer Lopez

It is difficult that Jennifer Lopez takes missteps, both in love and career, but even more so when it comes to fashion. The iconic singer has shown not only to be able to follow the trend, but also to be able to dictate it in turn, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress which soon made the rounds of the web. Also thanks to the Italian duo, JLo wore a patchwork print dress from the Spring / Summer 2021 collection of the maison founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana during one of his vacation days. And that dress, in addition to the crazy gossip of the romantic holidays with Ben Affleck in Italy, immediately conquered the people of the web.

Dolce & Gabbana’s patchwork dress worn by Jennifer Lopez

Fans of the Bennifer they had to wait for official confirmation of the romantic reunion between the two. After months of rumors and photos of paparazzi who immortalized the couple around the United States, Jennifer Lopez has had her say, publishing a shot on the occasion of her birthday where she highlights the newfound love story with Ben Affleck. They spent a few days on the Côte d’Azur before reaching Italy (and unleashing a real photo hunt in Capri) and, at that juncture, Jennifer Lopez wore the patchwork dress by Dolce & Gabbana, an item of clothing immediately transformed into must have.

We had already had the opportunity to admire the garment in question on the catwalk, since not long ago Dolce & Gabbana presented its Spring / Summer 2021 collection. The one worn by Jennifer Lopez is a minidress in long-sleeved jacquard fabric whose lively print incorporates floral motifs and seasonal fruit. The patchwork motif is a clear one homage to beautiful Sicily, so dear to stylists. To complete her diva look, a pair of oversized Prada sunglasses. While on the catwalk the model showed off a floral headband in her hair, JLo thought well to leave her hair natural, slightly wavy and at the mercy of the sea breeze.

