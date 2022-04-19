The ‘Dracula’ movie directed by Karyn Kusama is canceled and these would be the reasons

USA.- I followedn Deadline, Miramax hhas officially decided to cancel the production of the film dracula from blumhouse titled Harker Mine, that came from the director Karyn Kusama, who has been linked to the project since 2020. Media sources point out that the cancellation is due to the creative differences of the study with Kusama.

Prior to this, the horror film was originally scheduled to begin filming in three weeks, with the winner of the Emmy Jasmine Cephas Jones lista to lead the project.

Based on the homonymous horror novel by bram stoker The 1897 Dracula film directed by Karyn Kusama was co-written by matt manfredi Y Phil Hay. Due to the critical and commercial success of The Invisible Man from Leigh WhannellBlumhouse I was hoping to put a modern spin on the Prince of darkness with the same moderate budget as the thriller starring Elizabeth Moss.

Mina Harker was going to be produced by Kusama, Hay, Manfredi, Jason Blum Y Bill Block from Miramax, with Bea Sequeira as executive producer.

Kusama is familiar with the horror genre, having directed the comedy thriller Jennifer’s Body from a script Devil Cody. He also directed episodes of The Outsider from HBO, based on the homonymous novel by Stephen King. He recently worked on the new hit series of Showtime, Yellowjackets, where she served as pilot director and executive producer.