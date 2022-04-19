Entertainment

The ‘Dracula’ movie directed by Karyn Kusama is canceled and these would be the reasons

USA.- I followedn Deadline, Miramax hhas officially decided to cancel the production of the film dracula from blumhouse titled Harker Mine, that came from the director Karyn Kusama, who has been linked to the project since 2020. Media sources point out that the cancellation is due to the creative differences of the study with Kusama.

