The elegance of Kristen Stewart’s Micheal Kors suit

Trouser suits are the main reason why we started dreaming of the summer again. The tailored suits for spring are a hymn to joie de vivre, which returns a healthy dose of positive energy from the first listen (or from the first purchase). On the one hand there are the colored suits, declined in a riot of bright fabrics, and on the other there are the black suits, undisputed timeless: they are they are the main actors of the surprising and unexpected season finale that, in accordance with the trends of summer 2022, awaits us. A clear representation of contemporary fashion, which coincides with Diana Spencer’s fairy tale – and which has been perfectly interpreted by Kristen Stewart.

Courtesy of Press Office

Among the most anticipated films of 2022, Spencer was presented in competition at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival: the director is Pablo Lorraín, who after the success of Jackie with Natalie Portman he returned to reinvent another happy ending, one that at the time would have wanted the whole world to such an extent that the social audience is claiming the failure Golden Globe for Kristen Stewart, who hasn’t arrived. Despite this, Lady Diana’s face declared: “I don’t care about the statuettes, now I think about getting married to Dylan”, adopting an exemplary behavior and ushering in the new year with the intention of focusing only on the aspects, such as personal bonds, that they really matter. Worn on January 30 at a Californian press event, the symbol of Kristen Stewart’s conscious and enthusiastic approach is a Michael Kors suit with a timeless charm.

Kristen Stewart, the black trouser suit is the elegant symbol of spring summer 2022

Courtesy of Press Office

Crafted from double sable crêpe fabric, the tailored suit of choice by Kristen Stewart Lady Diana in Santa Barbara, CA, it is made up of “toreador” calf-length trousers with side slit and a bolero featuring the classic cropped cut. Both garments come from the spring summer 2022 collection of the well-known American brand Michael Kors. To personalize the outfit with a masculine touch, Kristen opts for a pair of white knit socks and elegant black flat shoes; watch with essential white strap, dark glasses and chain around her neck complete the portrait of her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io