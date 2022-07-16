The Emmy-nominated actor who joins Dakota Johnson in Madame Web

Starting this Friday, July 15, a new film starring dakota johnson It’s all the rage in streaming. Is about Persuasion, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jane Austen. But this is not the only project of the actress, since she already has another movie on the agenda: madam web. The interpreter is ready to get involved in the franchise of Superheros, specifically in the Spider-Man universe. And an actor has just joined the cast!

The movie of sony pictures will be led by S J Clarkson under the script of Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Karem Sanga. What is it about? The comics revolve around an old woman with myasthenia, that is, a weakness in the contraction muscles. To improve her quality of life, she was connected to a system that looked like a spider web. Although in the original story she does not face villains, in the film she could be given psychic sensory powers.

The truth is that this project became one of the most anticipated by fans of films that combine Marvel and Sony. It is that, in addition to spider-manfeature films in the best style also fall into this category Venom either Morbius. The expectation grows notably not only for its original story based on the comics, but also for its cast that confirms new stars every day.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the presence of figures of the stature of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim. And a new actor is ready to join this film: adam scott. Although Sony Pictures did not speak about the news, Deadline reported its incorporation into this cast that will soon begin work with the aim of having the big premiere in july 2023.

The interpreter is going through one of the best moments of his career, since he starred in severitythe series of AppleTV+ that accumulated 14 Emmy Award nominations. This same week it was announced that fiction is one of the candidates to win the statuette for Best Drama Series, as well as Scott could get it for Best Actor. In addition, the production of a series that will function as a revival of Party down.