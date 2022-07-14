The Emmy nominees: The list to see this weekend and that includes the docuseries about Chilean Patagonia
A new 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on September 12, and the nominees in the various categories related to the best of television have already been announced.
The Serie “Succession” led with nominations, including two of its leading men, actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. is also Better Call Saul nominated for Best Series and Best Actor with Bob Odenkirk.
Among the nominees for “Best Series” are also two popular Netflix series: “Stranger Things” Y “The Squid Game”in addition to “Euphoria”, “Ozark” and “Severance”.
In total, “Succession” obtained 25 nominations and became the production with the most nominations, followed by “Ted Lassos” Y “The White Lotus”both with 20.
Check out the nominees here:
conversation programs
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
competition program
La carrera asombroza
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
top-chef
The Voice
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill HaderBarry
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozarks)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura LinneyOzarks
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian StanPam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret QualleyMaid
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
best limited series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
ted lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
best drama series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozarks (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Cinematography in a Non-Fiction Program
The Andy Warhol Diaries
McCartney 3, 2, 1
100 Foot Wave. Chapter IV – Dancing With God
Our Great National Parks: Chilean Patagonia
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy: Venice
We Feed People
With the documentary “Our Great National Parks”, specifically the chapter dedicated to Patagonia, the Chilean filmmakers, Christiaan Muñoz-Salas and Ignacio Walker were nominated for these awards.
You can see the full list of nominees here.