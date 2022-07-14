The Emmy nominees: The list to see this weekend and that includes the docuseries about Chilean Patagonia

A new 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on September 12, and the nominees in the various categories related to the best of television have already been announced.

The Serie “Succession” led with nominations, including two of its leading men, actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. is also Better Call Saul nominated for Best Series and Best Actor with Bob Odenkirk.

Among the nominees for “Best Series” are also two popular Netflix series: “Stranger Things” Y “The Squid Game”in addition to “Euphoria”, “Ozark” and “Severance”.

In total, “Succession” obtained 25 nominations and became the production with the most nominations, followed by “Ted Lassos” Y “The White Lotus”both with 20.

Check out the nominees here:

conversation programs

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

competition program

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

best limited series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

ted lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozarks (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Cinematography in a Non-Fiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries

McCartney 3, 2, 1

100 Foot Wave. Chapter IV – Dancing With God

Our Great National Parks: Chilean Patagonia

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy: Venice

We Feed People

With the documentary “Our Great National Parks”, specifically the chapter dedicated to Patagonia, the Chilean filmmakers, Christiaan Muñoz-Salas and Ignacio Walker were nominated for these awards.

You can see the full list of nominees here.