The enigmatic relationship between an inmate and a prison agent and their frantic escape from a US prison.

Casey White and Vicky White

Casey White escaped from prison with the help of Vicky White (despite the same last name, they were not related).

On what would be her last day before her retirement, Vicky White did something that has everyone she knows baffled.

The 56-year-old woman was an official of the Lauderdale County jail system, Alabama (southern USA), and on the last Friday of April she carried out an unexpected plan.

She is accused of using her knowledge and authority to get the prisoner out of jail Casey White, 38and undertake a frantic flight that finished with the lifetime of the woman 11 days later.

“This is not the Vicky I knew until a year ago. This caught us all off guard,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

