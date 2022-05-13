The enigmatic relationship between an inmate and a prison agent and their frantic escape from a US prison.

Drafting

BBC News World

May 11, 2022

image source, Lauderdale County Caption, Casey White escaped from prison with the help of Vicky White (despite the same last name, they were not related).

On what would be her last day before her retirement, Vicky White did something that has everyone she knows baffled.

The 56-year-old woman was an official of the Lauderdale County jail system, Alabama (southern USA), and on the last Friday of April she carried out an unexpected plan.

She is accused of using her knowledge and authority to get the prisoner out of jail Casey White, 38and undertake a frantic flight that finished with the lifetime of the woman 11 days later.

“This is not the Vicky I knew until a year ago. This caught us all off guard,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

Vicky and Casey share the last name, but they were not related.

However, the escape led the authorities to learn that they shared a “special relationship”Singleton said, which allegedly prompted the woman to facilitate the man’s escape.

“Her mother was quite shocked that she would do something like that,” Singleton explained to the network. Newsnation.

What happened between the two?

Investigators are trying to clarify what kind of relationship the couple had before the escape on April 29.

Among some details that have been revealed, it is said that they reached a degree of coexistence and possibly affinity.

image source, Lauderdale County Caption, Casey White was serving a sentence of 75 years in prison and was in the process of a new accusation.

“We have confirmed through independent sources and other means that, in fact, there was a relationship between Casey White and Vicky White outside of her normal business hours. Not physical contact, but a relationship of a different nature,” said Sheriff Singleton. to CNN.

Interviews with other Lauderdale prisoners indicate that Casey White received “special privileges”like more food in their portions and a differentiated treatment.

She served as county deputy director of correctionswhile he was serving a 75-year prison sentence for various crimes. He was also facing a murder charge.

The personal relationship allegedly began in early 2020.

Some of those who knew Vicky White say that she was an example of goodto employee in the prison system: “I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I mean it,” District Attorney Chris Connolly said.

“If we needed anything from the jail, she was our go-to person, a solid employee. That’s why this is so impactful,” he added.

After 25 years of work, and multiple Agent of the Year awards, Vicky White was nearing the end of her active career and was due to retire at the end of April.

That’s why what happened is so puzzling.

How did the leak happen?

On Friday, April 29, Vicky White arrived in a sheriff’s patrol at the Lauderdale prison and took Casey White out for an entryaccording to security videos released by the authorities.

Even though protocol says two other officers should guard a felony defendant, she managed to get him alone for a mental health evaluation, which wasn’t really scheduled.

Both moved to the parking lot of a shopping center where Vicky White had left a vehicle that she had bought days before and began to flee, according to the initial investigation.

During 11 days they were on the run.

They headed first to the neighboring state of Tennessee, where they changed vehicles. They then moved to EvansvilleIndiana, where they booked a hotel room, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

They paid 14 nights in advance and were seen on security video wearing wigs in Evansville, about 445 miles north of Lauderdale.

“They were trying to find a place to hide and lay low and thought they had driven long enough to stop and figure out where to go,” Wedding said.

How did they stop them?

According to Sheriff Wedding, on May 9, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Evansville hotel, which is a few steps from the police headquarters.

“The suspects left the hotel and fled through the parking lot to Highway 41 towards an industrial sector,” Wedding explained at a press conference.

On the way they had a collision with another vehicle, so they ended up in a ditch.

Being surrounded, Vicky White allegedly shot herself in the head Y bit later he died being transferred to a hospital. Casey White surrendered and was taken into custody by officers.

“In our initial investigation, we do not believe he shot her, but forensics will examine the body and pathology to determine that,” Wedding said.

But there was a chilling statement for authorities when questioning Casey White: “He said they were probably going to go shoot [con las fuerzas del orden] till die”.

“The plan was bad and they failed, thank God.”

image source, Vanderburgh County Caption, The suspects had in their possession various weapons and ammunition.

They were found in the vehicle four semi-automatic weapons, an AR-15 assault rifle, and ammunition. There was also $29,000 in cash.

The investigations they still do not determine the motives behind the leak and whether Vicky White participated willingly or was coerced in any way.

The woman auctioned off her home for about $95,000 a few days earlier and bought at least one of the getaway vehicles.

Sheriff Wedding said Casey White was questioned for several hours, but the details of his statements were withheld because an investigation is ongoing.

image source, Vanderburgh County Caption, White was captured and returned to Alabama to face new charges.

Her co-workers in Alabama are still baffled as to how Vicky White got involved and what she did since April 29.

Wedding also says that “it’s amazing” that an official like her would get involved like this.

“But remember that you’re human, you have your own mindset, and for some reason you started a kind of relationship, but hey, there are humans who make mistakes.”