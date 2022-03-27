The ‘Euphoria’ actress who’s also a singer (and we’re not talking about Zendaya)

At first glance it seems that Zendaya is the super talent of ‘Euphoria’, but it is not like that, among her co-stars is another prominent singer.

euphoria began using Zendaya as a hook, the former Disney girl who had left behind the series in the style Hannah Montana to delve into a deeper HBO production. The performance of the also actress of dunes quickly caught the attention of the public and critics, however, her other companions also have their hidden talents.

‘Euphoria’: Who is who in the play of episode seven of the HBO series?

Coming from series like shake it off of Disney Channel, Zendaya brings with her the school of dancing and singing by nature. Like other actresses before her like Miley Cyrus or Demi Lovato, in addition to dedicating herself to acting, she came out with some singles that They honestly didn’t have the impact of ‘Wrecking Ball’, but their fight did.

Another actress from euphoria who also tried to enter the music industry was Alexa Demie, who has stood out in the series for giving life to Maddy, and in this second season he has been a referential source on Tik Tom and Twitter. Well, it turns out that With the same voice that says “Bitch, you better be joking” or “You dumb fucking bitch”, he even released a musical single.

Alexa Demie released a music single in 2016



It can be said that Alexa is a one-hit singer. In 2016 he released his only single so far called ‘Girl like me’ which talks about ua relationship where she doesn’t get all she’s giving to make it work, so you begin to question whether it is really worth continuing to fight for something that perhaps has no future. In short, it is an ode ahead of its time to self-love, which is available on YouTube.

As mentioned, this is the only song that Alexa has released, since she has been more dedicated to the acting aspect, but who knows, maybe as more fans of euphoria discover her vocal talent, encourage her to continue producing music.