The exercise that should be done daily to stay in shape, according to Harvard

If a person wants to feel good, have more energy and even add years to his life, one of the main aspects that must be taken into account is regular physical activity, say specialists.

Information from the Mayo Clinic research institute indicates that all people benefit from exercise, regardless of age, gender or physical ability.

For example, being physically active can help prevent weight gain or maintain a healthy weight, and this doesn’t require going to the gym. Any amount of activity is better than none, and only the tasks of daily life help.

Similarly, exercise can improve muscle strength and increase endurance. “Exercise supplies oxygen and nutrients to the tissues and helps the cardiovascular system work more efficiently. And when heart and lung health improve, a person has more energy to do daily tasks,” say Mayo Clinic experts.

Regular physical activity helps improve moodfights physical conditions and diseases, improves the quality of sleep and even makes contributions in terms of social life.

Given the importance of this practice, Harvard University conducted research after which it recommends an exercise that is ideal for maintaining flexibility and that helps the joints achieve a healthy range of motion and, in doing so, also reduces the chances of stress on joints and muscles.

Stretching is key to keeping your muscles smooth. – Photo: Getty Images

It is about stretching, which although many people do not consider an exercise as such, it does provide a series of benefits to the body and can be practiced at any stage of life. It is common to think, for example, that stretching is something done only by runners or gymnasts. However, stretching is key for everyone to protect their mobility and independence.

“Many people don’t understand that stretching should be done on a regular basis. They should be daily,” said David Nolan, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

The reason stretching is key and should be done on a daily basis is that, according to researchers, it keeps muscles flexible, strong and healthy, and people require that flexibility to maintain range of motion in their joints, because without it the muscles are at risk of shortening and becoming tight. If stretching is not done, when the muscles are required for activity, they are weak and unable to fully extend.

The tests determine that if you don’t stretch, you put your body at risk of starting to suffer from joint pain, strains, and even possible muscle damage. Healthy muscles also help a person with balance problems avoid falls.

“The critical areas for mobility are in the lower extremities: the calves, the hamstrings, the hip flexors in the pelvis, and the quadriceps in the front of the thigh,” Nolan said, recommending stretching at least three times. a week. On the other hand, he specified that it is important to maintain consistency in these activities to see the long-term benefits.

Other options

Other research from the same university has recommended exercises that help keep fit and are the following:

– Raise arms and legs: with hands and knees resting on the ground, raise and stretch one leg and one arm at the same time. The most advisable thing to maintain stability is, for example, to lift the left leg and the right arm or vice versa. The ideal is to do ten repetitions, according to an article published in the newspaper The confidentialfrom Spain.

– the bridge: the exercise begins with the person lying on their back. The legs are bent and the arms are kept stretched out, parallel to the body, with the palms of the hands on the ground. Starting from that position, the spine is raised by squeezing the buttocks and the exercise is performed ten times.

– The iron: This exercise starts lying on your stomach. With the elbows on the ground and the feet together, raise the trunk at least ten times. An alternative for people who find it difficult to lift their body in that position is to bend their knees and rest them on the ground.