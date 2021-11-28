The F40 of the future according to a Kia designer – Mondo Auto

Marcell Sebestyen he is a senior exterior designer on behalf of Kia Europe. But through his blog and his social profiles you can appreciate works that go far beyond the brand he works for. His digital portfolio is very diverse and vast, and through his Instagram account marcell_sebestyen you can ‘enter’ its creativity. For Ferrari lovers, recently Sebestyen has dusted off the concept of an F40 that seems to come from the future.

Although the profile of the legendary car from Maranello is widely recognizable, the car is clearly the expression of an even more extreme design. The lines seem sharper, such as on the front where a certain roundness of the original is preferred to an almost ‘straight’ profile. The wheels seem to ‘come out’ of the tires, a typical trait of today’s world of designers to strengthen the aggressive charge of the models.

The central part is certainly the most characteristic of the entire concept. While in the original the clean lines are interrupted by two naca sockets, in the case of Sebestyen’s F40 we move to a more extreme design, with the lower one disappearing, while the upper one increases in volume and length. This Ferrari concept develops, therefore, above all in length: it can be seen from the tail, which appears even higher. The view ends with the rear, which instead of the classic headlights opts for a red LED line above which a sumptuous rear wing develops.