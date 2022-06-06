The famous Gerber baby dies at 95

Ann Turner Cook, whose face as a baby represented the corporate image of the baby food company worldwide Gerber For years, he died at 95 years of age, local media reported this Sunday.

“Many years before she became an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity they captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said on Instagram.

Born in Connecticut but a Florida resident for the vast majority of her life, Turner Cook is considered the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago.

Turner Cook, born in 1926, was a mystery novelist and English teacher.

When she was still a five-month-old baby, a Connecticut neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, made a charcoal drawing of Ann that won a Gerber contest in 1928 to find a face to represent an advertising campaign for baby food.

Hope Smith’s sketch showed a happy baby with tousled hair, bright eyes, and pursed but affectionate lips.

The image of this baby became a recognized face around the worldbecause since then it has appeared in all the Gerber products and advertisements.

The identity of the baby was kept secret for 40 years, until 1978, although the novelist knew that she was the baby. Gerber.