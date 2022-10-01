The famous restaurant where Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ate their favorite dish

Although now both actors took different paths, there is no doubt that one of the most beloved couples was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in the time that they were together the paparazzi did not stop following them, as happened in this Cannes restaurant.

Before his mediatic divorce, Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They enjoyed a lasting marriage of six years, in this period, on more than one occasion the couple used to constantly enjoy their outings, just as they did more than 10 years ago when they visited a prestigious restaurant in Cannes.

As they feasted on their dishes, Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband were being recorded by paparazzi who surrounded the place with their cameras waiting for the actors to leave the premises so they could have a close-up photograph of them.

On one of the occasions when Angelina Jolie and Pitt ate and drank from their glasses, the American managed to notice the cameras, and immediately waved to them. Seconds later, brad pitt did the same, but he did not like the idea of ​​being recorded while he was having dinner, so he made his disagreement evident.

In other images you could see the facade of the French restaurant Tetou, which was completely packed with journalists and paparazzi who were at the entrance of the premises to have a closeness with the actors of the iconic film Mr and Mrs smith.

The audiovisual published by the user Brian Parrish, managed to obtain 275 likes and more than 30 comments. In addition, the subscribers of this YouTube channel noticed that Angelina Jolie In addition to being accompanied by Brad Pittalso dined with the former mayor and 92-year-old actor, Clint Eastwood.