The famous surrender to the fashion that emulates the world of Barbie

The craze for fuchsia is a reality. More and more celebrities are daring with this vibrant shade that will be the undisputed star of the fall-winter 2022 season. Georgina Rodríguez is just one of the well-known faces that in recent weeks have already joined a trend that is has dubbed Barbiecore.

Indeed, the iconic wrist has a lot to do with this trend, which is partly the fault of Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino. Last March, the Italian house presented a collection for the fall season in Paris that did not leave the guests and the specialized press indifferent. The name of the line was already a declaration of intent: Valentino Pink PP Collection . The catwalk was dyed fuchsia with spectacular designs that confirmed that the color would have a strong presence in 2022. Piccioli, who described it as a “symbol of love, community, energy and freedom”, got Pantone to create the Pink PP shade, a milestone with which the designer followed in the footsteps of the master Valentino Garavani, who years ago patented the iconic Valentino red.

A Valentine’s Barbie. Actress Anne Hathaway shone at the firm’s parade with pink sequins Piovanotto Marco/ABACA / GTres

The actresses Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh were the first to dare with this color that is related to the fantasy and plastic world of Barbie, which is popular again thanks to the Greta Gerwig film that will hit theaters in 2023.

The first images of the shooting, with Margot Robbie transformed into the flesh and blood Barbie, went around the world. In them you could see the Australian with different outfits with fuchsia as the star tone, thus confirming the birth of Barbiecore, the trend that consists of dressing like a doll but without falling into the cheesy.

The key to following this trend well is to opt for total looks, that is, to dare with fuchsia from head to toe. Anne Hathaway has been one of the celebrities who has worn the most outfits in this tone and always with a detail that makes the difference: the platform shoes that connect Barbiecore with the Y2K aesthetic, those trends from the 2000s that have come back hand in hand of generation Z. The princess of Asturias has also surrendered to fuchsia, in her case, with tailored pants that she combined with a black blouse with straps. In this line, the model Karlie Kloss was recently seen in New York with a pink jacket and pants suit mixed with a basic white T-shirt and matching sneakers.

Also Claudia Schiffer, one of the few tops that can boast of having her own version of the doll, and Georgina Rodríguez have worn the tone in dresses adapted to their impressive styles. Get ready because Barbiecore has only just begun.