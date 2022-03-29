The FDA authorizes a second booster dose against COVID-19 for those over 50 years of age

Washington- The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDAfor its acronym in English) authorized today, Tuesday, the second booster dose of vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer and Moderna for people over 50 years of age and some who are immunosuppressed.

The second booster shot can start four months after the first.

Until now, the FDA had approved the fourth dose only for people over the age of 12 who had severely weakened immune systems. The agency indicated that this group may also receive an additional booster, a fifth injection.

The decision allows for an extra dose for millions of Americans, and the question is whether everyone who is eligible should rush to get it. It is expected that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) issue their opinion on the matter.

The FDA’s move comes at a time of great uncertainty. Infections are down after the winter surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to CDC data, the two doses of the vaccine plus a booster still provide strong protection against serious illness and death.

Pfizer had asked the FDA to approve a fourth injection for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults “to give flexibility” to the government in deciding who really needs it.

There is limited evidence to say how much benefit another booster might offer at this time. The FDA made the decision without input from its independent panel of experts, who have questioned how much information is needed to trigger additional reinforcements.