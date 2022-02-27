The featured premieres of the week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Disney+, and StarzPlay

The countdown to the Oscar awards! If you don’t want to miss out on the Best Film nominees, here’s where and when you can see West Side Story. Likewise, more than promising original series will arrive, such as Wild rythm or The Dropout. Review here everything that comes from the February 28 to March 6 to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Disney+, and StarzPlay.

+ Premieres of the week on Netflix

– Guardians of Justice | Serie

Release date: March 1st

Plot: After the self-destruction of their leader, whom they believed invincible, these superheroes must fight against evil forces, both internal and external.

– Wild Rhythm | Serie

Release date: March 2

Plot: The opposite worlds of two dancers collide on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a dangerous path.

– Spider-Man 3 | Film

Release date: March 1st

Plot: Peter Parker seems to have everything under control, love and his superhero skills, but something changes when his dark side appears.

– Weekend in Croatia | Film

Release date: March 3rd

Plot: When her best friend goes missing during a trip to Croatia, Beth scrambles to figure out what happened. But each clue leads her to more deceptions.

+ Premieres of the week on Prime Video

– The Boys Presents: Diabolical | Serie

Release date: March 4

Plot: The animated spin-off of the successful series. The short but powerful episodes last between 12-14 minutes each and with their own style of animation, will reveal stories within the universe of The Boys.

– Star Trek: Picard (Season 2) | Serie

Release date: March 4

Plot: The return of Q and his quest to put all of humanity on trial will cause a break in time and will force Jean-Luc Picard and his team to try to save the future and return home safe and sound.

+ Premieres of the week on HBO Max

– Gaming Wall Street | Serie

Release date: March 3rd

Plot: The underdogs had the upper hand, but then what happened? Gaming Wall Street, narrated by Kieran Culkin.

– Our Flag Means Death | Serie

Release date: March 3rd

Plot: Educating our crew in manners, one pirate at a time.

– The Tourist | Serie

Release date: March 3rd

Plot: He must discover his true identity before his past catches up with him. Starring Jamie Dornan.

+ Premieres of the week on Disney +

– Westside Story | Film

Release date: March 2

Plot: Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner and Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, Love Without Barriers tells the classic story of rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

+ Premieres of the week in Star +

– The Dropout | Serie

Release date: March 3rd

Plot: Money, romance, tragedy, deception. From executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an extraordinary tale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster. How did the world’s youngest billionaire woman starting from scratch lose everything overnight?

-Fresh | Film

Release date: March 4

Plot: Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets charming Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a warehouse and—out of her frustration with dating apps—takes a chance and gives him her number. After the first date, Noa falls madly in love and accepts Steve’s invitation to spend a romantic weekend together. Only to discover that her new lover has been hiding some rather unusual appetites from her.

+ Premieres of the week on StarzPlay

– Shining Vale | Serie

Release date: 6th of March

Plot: Pat and Terry Phelps pool their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s affair with Frank, a young employee. maintenance man who came to his house to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To top it off, Frank never fixed the sink, but he still charged him for it!

– Pitch Perfect 2 | Film

Release date: March 1st

Plot: Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and the Barden Bellas are back to slap the world! When a scandal threatens to derail their final year at Barden, the three-time defending champions fear they have lost their harmony forever. With only one chance to redeem their legacy, they must take on the toughest competition on the planet: German supergroup Das Sound Machine, and fight for their right to win the World A Cappella Championship. They will need all the power of the sisterhood to find their voice and be the best in the world!