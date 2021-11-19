The “fee” for returning home at Christmas

It’s a bit like it’s a tax. A tax to be paid to go home at Christmas, the one that every home visitor knows he has to take into account if he wants to “get off” and spend the holidays with his family. The “dear flights” between December and January is an eternal problem (mirroring that of the summer period), which reappears year after year and confronts students and workers with the paradox of seeing that the return ticket for the the nearest airport to home may cost as much as that for an exotic destination abroad. The logic behind the increases in airline tickets in view of particular times of the year is always the same, it is the culture of the market. The more people leave, the higher the profits will be. And there will always be someone who, albeit reluctantly, will decide to spend crazy sums to go home for the Christmas dinner, knowing that coming down in February in the middle of the week is not the same thing. Especially if perhaps Christmas last year was spent far away, divided by the pandemic and the anti-contagion restrictions.

It is cheaper to spend Christmas in Prague than to return to Palermo

Searching on Google it is easy to come across articles that reveal the “smart” tricks to find cheap flights and pay less. Too bad that these tips are hardly applicable during the Christmas period, especially since one of the basic principles of saving is booking in advance. In fact, not everyone can indulge in this luxury and find themselves browsing the sites that compare airfares, watching the total rise hour after hour.

Looking at the prices of the former Alitalia, today Ita, a Milan / Palermo return flight, starting on 23 December and returning on 9 January, exceeds 370 euros. Those who cannot spend all their holidays in Sicily, but need to go and return as soon as possible, going down on 23 December and perhaps going up again on 27, will find a one-way ticket for more than 310 and one for the return from almost 79 euros. The trip from Genoa to Bari, which went on 23 December and returned on 9 January, goes beyond 200. “Touch and flight” from 23 to 27 December, instead only 182 euros. Clearly choosing in each case to fly in economy and at the lowest fares, which correspond to the most uncomfortable flights from the point of view of schedules. Multiplying the price of these single tickets for a family of four, for example a couple of parents who want to take their children to spend Christmas with their grandparents living in the South, shows a truly mind-boggling total.

In this context, the offers of low cost airlines that offer flights at bargain prices to go to Christmas in Prague or Budapest sound paradoxical. By booking today on the Ryanair website a return flight from 23 December to 9 January from Milan to Crotone, you can spend up to more than 350 euros each: the same company, for the same period, offers a return flight from Milan to Prague which costs just under 120 euros.

The paradox of flights with a stopover to save money

Even more paradoxical is knowing that it may be more convenient to make stopovers. I’m studying crazy triangulations to go home without (too) fainting. From Turin to Catania, again from 23 December to 9 January, the low cost airline Easy Jet does not have a direct flight and a one-way trip of more than eleven hours plus a return of ten hours is offered for the sum of 333 euros, both with long stopovers in Naples.

The most convenient offer on one of the many portals that compares the airfares for the Milan-Palermo trip during the Christmas holidays, offers exactly 6 hours each way for 141 euros, with two stopovers in Budapest, and an odyssey of well 19 hours to return, again with a stopover in Budapest, stopping almost 15 hours. For those who can afford it, in terms of money but above all of physical and mental endurance. For those who can / must go down only for a few days, once again assuming from 23 to 27 December, for a total of 127 you can always travel from Milan to Palermo but taking into account to spend all the time between flight and airport, counting two stopovers at Malta and Bucharest

“I don’t give half of my thirteenth to airline companies”

Stefano Maiolica, known as the blogger “A southerner in Milan”, shared a reflection on this situation on his social networks a few days ago. Last year he launched the initiative of the “Solidarity Coach”, with which thanks to a series of sponsors he brought home 87 free seats for Christmas, and is preparing to replicate for these holidays as well.

Under his posts, many have commented on their experiences. There are those who out of desperation try to make a joke: “For Linate-Reggio Calabria they gave me the opportunity to mortgage the house”. But there are also those who tell in great detail what it means to face the expensive flights at Christmas. “I also work until December 24th … and to spend 3 days in Palermo from Bologna my husband and I have to pay 680 euros without luggage … even with Ryanair. family (AGAIN) Christmas. To go to Paris you can spare me 20 euros … to go home for the holidays I have to sell myself a kidney … that’s disgusting !! “, is one of the comments that appeared on Instagram. “Today I did the simulation of the Milan-Naples flight for 2 adults and two 6-year-old girls. 680 euros the cheapest amount. Obviously I don’t give up on joining my parents for Christmas, but I certainly don’t give half of my thirteenth to the airlines. “writes another user.