the film adaptation will be produced by Dwayne Johnson

Amazon Prime Video will be the main broadcaster for the movie It Takes Two.

Production company Dj2 Entertainment (Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons) will direct the film It Takes Two alongside Amazon Studios and Seven Bucks Productions (Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia). In addition to being an executive producer, The Rock could also play in the film adaptation, but nothing has been officially confirmed for the moment. Note that screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are responsible for adapting the game to the screen while Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studios will oversee the project with Kimberly Bialek.

It Takes Two is officially headed to the big screen with @TheRock and @josef_fares executive producing! 🎬https://t.co/N0G8MFVOiF —Electronic Arts (@EA) April 20, 2022

It Takes Two in Film will follow May and Cody who, while going through a divorce, find their spirits transported in two dolls their daughter, Rose, has made to represent them. They must now embark on a wild and fantastical journey to find a way to reintegrate their bodies. For the record, It Takes Two relies exclusively on cooperation and currently has more than 10 million players worldwide.