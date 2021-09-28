The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2

One month of crackling October what awaits us at the cinema, with the release of highly anticipated titles from the general public. The calendar is so busy that we have decided to include the most talked about films of recent months, also including a product that comes out at the end of September.

It finally arrives in the hall the multi-postponed No time to die, the last episode of the adventures of James Bond starring Daniel Craig. In mid-October it is then the turn of the chivalric fresco signed by Ridley Scott, namely The Last Duel, and the sequel will be released on the same day. Venom 2 – The Fury of Carnage, where one of the most iconic villains will be introduced of the Marvel universe.

They stayed out, but they deserve a mention at the opening, the winner of the last Palme d’Or (released on 30 September) Titane, the new chapter Halloween Kills, our own Freaks Out (you can read our review of Freaks Out here) and the latest Almodovar, that is Madres Paralelas.

No time to die – September 30th

After leaving active duty in MI6, James Bond is contacted by Felix Leiter, an old friend who works for the CIA. Leiter enlists Bond’s help in finding a scientist who has been kidnapped. During the mission, the former British spy will find himself on the trail of a fearsome adversary leading a plan of mass destruction that could endanger millions of lives.

After numerous postponements, due to the closure in the crucial period of the Covid-19 pandemic, No Time To Die will finally be released in Italian cinemas on September 30th. The latest chapter starring Daniel Craig as the world’s most famous secret agent is directed by Cary Fukunaga and also features Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

The Last Duel – October 14th

The story is set in 14th century France and sees Marguerite de Thibouville claim that she was the victim of sexual assault at the hands of her husband’s best friend, Jean de Carrouges, who at that point to defend her honor and hers. wife he is forced to challenge the accused to a duel, Jacques Le Gris, asking for a trial by combat. Their confrontation will go down in history as the last legal duel in French history.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, also starring, sign the screenplay for the new historical blockbuster directed by Ridley Scott, which conquered the public at the last Venice Film Festival. In the cast in the main roles also Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Venom: Carnage’s Fury – October 14th

The film will follow investigative reporter Eddie Brock again, after he is contaminated by an alien life form with a personality of its own known as Venom. The symbiote will have to deal with it this time with a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady already introduced in the post-credit scene of the previous film.

The sequel to Venom (you can read our review of Venom here) promises to improve what was wrong in the first live-action dedicated to the Marvel anti-hero, once again played by Tom Hardy. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams, while the direction is entrusted to Andy Serkis.

SEPTEMBER 27th

Josée, the Tiger and the Pisces: Japanese animated film directed by Kotaro Tamura that tells the friendship between a young artist and a paralyzed girl of the same age.

Oasis. Knebworth 1996: Documentary about the great concert held by Oasis in 1996 in Knebworth, England.

The Arch: Documentary focused on the figure of Dada, an Italian architect, who follows him on his journey to Australia in search of new inspirations.

SEPTEMBER 28th

Unplanned – The true story of Abby Johnson: Drama / biopic inspired by the true story of Abby Johnson.

SEPTEMBER 30th

Bing and animal stories: Animated film based on the popular children’s franchise Bing Bunny.

Freedom: Documentary on the figure of the yoga master Anand Mehrotra.

Our ghosts: Drama film directed by Alessandro Capitani, starring Michele Riondino and Hadas Yaron.

Quo Vadis, Aida?: Drama film set during the Bosnian war.

Respect: Biographical film directed by Liesl Tommy, starring Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker, based on the life of Aretha Franklin.

On the carousel: Dramatic comedy directed by Giorgia Cecere.

Titane: The 2021 Palme d’Or winner film, starring Vincent Lindon and Agathe Rousselle.

OCTOBER 4

Ezio Bosso. The remaining things: Documentary on the late composer / conductor

Isolation: Documentary in which five European directors tell the spread of the Coronavirus in their country.

OCTOBER 7

To Chiara: Drama film directed by Jonas Carpignano.

Baby Boss 2 – Family business: Sequel to the animated film.

With all my heart: The new comedy directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme.

The emotional material: The new film directed and starring Sergio Castellitto.

The Catholic school: Drama film directed by Stefano Mordini.

The man who sold his skin: Drama film set in Syria.

OCTOBER 11TH

Salvatore – The shoemaker of dreams: Documentary directed by Luca Guadagnino focusing on the designer and entrepreneur Salvatore Ferragamo.

OCTOBER 14

#I am here: Comedy directed by Eric Lartigau, with Alain Chabat and Doona Bae.

Still air: Drama film directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo.

I’m your man: Sci-fi comedy directed by Maria Schrader.

The Godmother – Paris has a new queen: Police comedy with Isabelle Huppert and Hippolyte Girardot.

Marilyn has black eyes: Romantic comedy directed by Simone Godano, with Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi.

OCTOBER 15

The incorrigible: Documentary directed by Manuel Coser.

OCTOBER 21

France: Comedy drama directed by Bruno Dumont, with Léa Seydoux and Juliane Köhler.

Halloween Kills: The new chapter in the slasher franchise.

The giants: Drama film directed and starring Bonifacio Angius.

Petite Maman: Fantastic drama directed by Céline Sciamma.

Ron – An unscheduled friend: Animated film set in the near future.

The Ice Road: Thriller directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, starring Liam Neeson and Holt McCallany.

A son: Drama film directed by Mehdi Barsaoui, starring Sami Bouajila and Najla Ben Abdallah.

Upside down: The new dramatic comedy directed by Luca Tornatore.

OCTOBER 25

DEANDRÉ # DEANDRÉ – Story of an employee: Documentary on the link between Cristiano De André and his father Fabrizio.

Time is up: Drama film directed by Elisa Amoruso.

OCTOBER 28

200 meters: Adventure drama set in Palestine.

Antlers: Horror directed by Scott Cooper, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

Freaks Out: Gabriele Mainetti signs a dark and funny fairytale, a high visual impact quotation mix and anarchic fantasy.

The Addams Family 2: The sequel to the 2019 animated film, focusing on the darkest family ever.

Madres Paralelas: The new film by Pedro Almodovar, with Penélope Cruz and Milena Smith.

A doctor’s night: Comedy directed by Guido Chiesa.