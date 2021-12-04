The first ETF dedicated to non-fungible tokens is coming

This year, the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continues to be a popular theme, with the rise in value of NFTs and with several stocks exposing themselves more and more through token launches, marketplaces and collaborations with major projects by NFT.

The first exchange-traded fund dedicated to non-fungible tokens will be launched with The Digital Revolution (NYSE: NFTZ) of Defiance ETFs. Here are the details.

What happened

Defiance will launch the first NFT-themed ETF as a bet on the growth of this new type of asset.

“NFTs could get bigger than the Internet,” he said Sylvia Jablonski, co-founder and investment director of Defiance ETFs. “In October, the historic trading volume in NFT exceeded $ 15 billion.”

The new ETF will offer exposure to non-fungible tokens, blockchain ecosystems and cryptocurrencies, as well as marketplaces for NFTs.

Non-fungible tokens could change the economic model for creators, athletes and artists, according to the press release from Defiance ETFs.

The ETF will track the BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index; the index will follow the rules and rebalance on a quarterly basis. Stocks included in the ETF must have exposure to NFTs, cryptocurrency mining, crypto banking, or publicly announced plans to enter the NFT industry.

NFTZ has an expense ratio of 0.65% and holds 40 stocks at the time of publication.

The equity investments of NFTZ

The initial composition of the ETF consists of an asset allocation of 32.5% in securities dedicated to non-fungible tokens, of 25.9% in securities related to cryptocurrency mining, of 21.9% in securities of companies that deal trading and asset management in cryptocurrencies, 15.2% in banking, payments and services securities in cryptocurrencies and 4.6% in blockchain technology securities.

Here are the ETF’s initial holdings:

Silvergate Cap Corp (NYSE: SI): 6.7%

(NYSE: SI): 6.7% Plby Group (NASDAQ: PLBY): 5.3%

(NASDAQ: PLBY): 5.3% Cloudfare Inc (NYSE: NET): 5.2%

(NYSE: NET): 5.2% Northern Data AG : 5.1%

: 5.1% Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF): 4.9%

(NASDAQ: BITF): 4.9% Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA): 4.8%

(NASDAQ: MARA): 4.8% Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT): 4.5%

(NASDAQ: HUT): 4.5% Sbi Holdings Inc: 4.3%

4.3% Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN): 4.3%

(NASDAQ: COIN): 4.3% Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT): 4.3%

(NASDAQ: RIOT): 4.3% Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE): 4.1%

(NASDAQ: HIVE): 4.1% Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK): 4.1%

(NASDAQ: CLSK): 4.1% Argo Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: ARBK): 3.9%

(NASDAQ: ARBK): 3.9% Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN): 3.7%

(NASDAQ: CAN): 3.7% Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGVF): 3.6%

(OTC: VYGVF): 3.6% eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY): 3.6%

(NASDAQ: EBAY): 3.6% Defi Technologies Inc: 3.5%

3.5% Square Inc (NYSE: SQ): 3.0%

(NYSE: SQ): 3.0% Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO): 2.6%

(NASDAQ: FNKO): 2.6% Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD): 2.3%

(NASDAQ: HOOD): 2.3% Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO): 2.2%

(NASDAQ: MOGO): 2.2% DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): 2.1%

(NASDAQ: DKNG): 2.1% Bigg Digital Assets: 1.8%

1.8% Bitcoin Group SE: 1.6%

1.6% SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS): 1.5%

(NYSE: SOS): 1.5% I win Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG): 1.1%

(NASDAQ: BBIG): 1.1% Dmg Blockchain Solutions: 1.1%

1.1% Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS): 0.9%

(NASDAQ: EQOS): 0.9% Atari: 0.8%

0.8% Digihost Technology: 0.8%

0.8% Arcane Crypto: 0.8%

0.8% Banxa Holdings Inc: 0.8%

0.8% Wisekey International Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY): 0.4%

(NASDAQ: WKEY): 0.4% Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN): 0.4%

Information on Defiance ETFs

Born in 2018, Defiance offers several pure-play thematic ETFs.

The company launched the first ETF dedicated to 5G technology with the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSE: FIVG); Defiance also offers the Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSE: BIGY) and the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSE: QTUM).

Among the other thematic funds of the company, there are those based on the SPAC with the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSE: SPAK), on psychedelics with the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSE: PSY) and on the titles of the post-COVID-19 economic reopening with the Defiance Hotel, Airline and Cruise ETF (NYSE: CRUZ).