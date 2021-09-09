the first teaser trailer of the Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Coming November 12 on Netflix, Red Notice is shown in the first teaser trailer in Italian.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber from Skyscraper, the action comedy Red Notice shows up with the first italian teaser trailer.

The film, which boasts the highest budget spent by Netflix, was supposed to hit many locations around the world, but due to the arrival of the pandemic, filming stalled after four weeks of shooting. There were still a couple of months left, which would have included some Italian locations between Rome and Sardinia, when our country was entering the severe first lockdown of 2020. Cast and crew of Red Notice they resumed work in mid-September last year in the Atlanta studios, managing to finish in mid-November with a great work of scenographic reconstructions to replicate some symbolic places of Rome (Castel Sant’Angelo).

Red Notice: teaser trailer for the Netflix movie coming November 12, 2021

Two international super-villains, played by Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, they have an arrest warrant hanging over their heads. Dwayne Johnson An FBI profiler named Rusty, who has the face and physique of Dwayne Johnson, has the task of catching them. In a no holds barred challenge, the three face off around the world between adrenaline-pumping action sequences and exclusive locations. Below the first teaser trailer in Italian of Red Notice (which is a technical term used in the world of secret services to report a wanted individual worldwide).

