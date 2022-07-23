The five favorite areas of the famous to wear a tattoo

Used in all ancient cultures, tattoos they are one of the most outstanding trends today. Gone are the stigmas that associated them with prisoners or people of low life. There are more and more celebrities who use them as an accessory for their look. However, we must not forget that it is a permanent technique (although it is possible to remove them, it cannot always be achieved without leaving scars), so it is advisable to make a good choice, both in the area where it is going to be worn, and in the design. The ‘celebrities’ can be a source of inspiration when it comes to wearing a tattoo. These are some of their favorite areas to show them off.

The mini tattoos They are a good option when looking for something discreet. They are also easier to heal than larger tattoos. One of the areas where minimalist designs look great are the fingers. It is true that it is a very visible part of the body, so it is important to be sure of the drawing that is chosen. Elsa Patatky She is one of the famous ones who wears tattoos in this area of ​​the body. On the thumb and middle fingers of her right hand, the Spanish actress carries an arrow and a symbol.

Another discreet area where many celebrities wear tattoos is the side. The advantage is that it is a part of the body that usually remains stuffy, unless very low-cut dresses or tops are chosen or when wearing a bikini. Blanca Suárez is one of the ‘celebrities’ who chooses this area to wear a tattoo: it is a phrase or a word whose meaning is unknown.

An area that is not very common to get tattooed and that, in addition, is very discreet because it is easy to hide is the ear. Cara Delevingne is one of the first celebrities who chose this part of the body to wear tattoos. The actress and model wears mini stars and a diamond in the cartilage of her ear.

Another area that celebrities choose to get tattooed is the back. The advantage is that you can choose large or small drawingss, according to taste, and that can be easily hidden, choosing the moment in which they want to show off. Scarlett Johansson He has chosen a bouquet of roses that runs along his entire back and a little lamb.

The instep is, like the fingers, the ankle or the side, a place that can be more painful than others to get a tattoo because the skin is thinner. However, many celebrities choose this area for its discretion. Eva González wears an Arabic word on her left foot.

All tattoos must be taken care of more in summer, especially, protect them from the sun, but especially the most recent ones. In fact, these months are not the most appropriate to get a new tattoo because humidity and sweat can make it difficult to heal, he explains. Mary Bayon, cosmetic technician of the firm Dersia. «The skin is more exposed and, if the drawing is recent, it has a higher risk of suffering a infection. If the tattoo is old, and it is healed, there is no risk by bathing or exposing it to the sun, as long as it is properly protected.

The expert recommends “not exposing a tattoo during the first 2 or 3 weeks. It should be covered with a dressing or clothing. It is essential to use creams with SPF 50. If you go to the beach or the pool and spend all day in the sun with your tattoos, it is advisable to cleanse the skin of residues. It is also important hydrate it oftenbecause with the dryness of the air and the sun, the skin flakes and dries more easily».