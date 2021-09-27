The Flash – Warner actually tried contacting Christian Bale for a cameo as Batman [RUMOR]

According to a new rumor, Warner Bros. has contacted Christian Bale for a cameo as Batman in the Flash movie, but it is not known whether the deal went through.

The Flash it is a cinecomic with a surreal premise, and for this reason it is awaited with great trepidation among fans. Not only is there talk of the first film dedicated to Scarlet Sprinter, but will introduce and re-introduce several characters from the DC Comics myth, including the beloved Batman from Michael Keaton, star of the 1989 and 1992 films of Tim Burton, whose mythology will intertwine with that of Flash in decidedly unexpected ways.

Furthermore (although it is not known what kind of role he will have in the film) there will also be room for the Batman from Ben Affleck who – despite the disagreements between Warner and Zack Snyder – remains the main and canonical Dark Knight of the DC cinematic universe.

According to a recent rumor, Warner Bros. has even tried to contact Christian Bale (Batman interpreter in the historic trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan) to offer him a cameo in the film, compared to that of Wolverine / Hugh Jackman in X-Men – The Beginning.

Unfortunately, the insider who reported the rumor did not add anything else, it is not known whether the actor has decided to accept the offer or not.

After all, the film will explore the Multiverse with a very specific premise: canonize all DC film and television productions. As a result, a Bale Batman cameo might make sense… although not all fans will appreciate it!

WB was reportedly trying to get Christian Bale for a cameo in #TheFlash that would’ve been similar to #Wolverine‘s in First Class, but it’s unclear if they ended up filming it. (Street: @TheComixKid) pic.twitter.com/ILU30VjVQO – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) September 25, 2021

