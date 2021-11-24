the founder of Banca Mediolanum was 81 years old – Corriere.it

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, at two and 12 minutes on November 24, 2021, he died Ennio Doris, the founder and honorary president of Mediolanum Bank. He was 81 years old.

The announcement of his wife and children Sara and Massimo, the pain of the employees The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by his wife Lina Tombolato and her children Sara and Massimo who in these days of mourning wish to maintain strict confidentiality, which they ask everyone to respect. In the note released by the bank also the pain of Banca Mediolanum employees: All the Family Bankers, employees and collaborators of Banca Mediolanum gather together and participate around the Doris family and, with enormous emotion, pay homage to Ennio Doris, a great man and extraordinary entrepreneur.



Greetings from his friend Silvio Berlusconi Ennio Doris left us. A great man, a great entrepreneur, a great patriot, a great Italian wrote Silvio Berlusconi in a note. Il Cavaliere has always been a friend and partner of the banker. A generous, selfless man, always attentive to others, always close to those in need. We will miss him very much, I will miss him very much. To Massimo, Sara, Lina my closeness and all my affection.

Patuelli (Abi): lover of market culture Enlightened and highly innovative entrepreneur and banker: this is how the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, greeted Doris, attentive and sensitive at the same time to the growth of the company, customers and collaborators. Keep Ennio’s memory strong of our dialogues on culture and market rules, for economic and social growth in a free democracy.

The condolences of politics Many messages of condolence: We lose not only his professional competence and the entrepreneurial genius that the national banking scene recognizes, but above all the sincere friend, his incurable optimism and his generosity towards others, wrote in a note the Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta. For the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, a piece of history goes away, a national icon, a gentleman. and millions of euros. We will miss Ennio Doris’ altruism, long-term vision and managerial skills combined with great humanity and empathy towards others, the message of the Vicenza MEP of the PD, Alessandra Moretti.

The example of the self made man He was truly an extraordinary character, one of the great examples of self made man in Italy. Today his family accredited by Forbes of assets of 3.4 billion dollars. Veneto, born inTombolo in the province of Padua– from where he had never wanted to leave – on 3 July 1940, the son of a livestock broker, he started as a banker at Banca Antoniana in Padua after graduating in Accounting.

But banking has always been tight on him. In 1969 he became a financial promoter with Fideuram, then from 1971 to 1981 in Dival (Ras group).

The meeting with Berlusconi and the birth of Mediolanum The big leap was made in 1982 when he met in Portofino Silvio Berlusconi who convinces him to become his partner. With the Fininvest alongside, Ennio Doris founds Italy program, the first network of global consultants in the savings sector, which in 1997 will become Mediolanum: We want to become the reference point of the Italian family for savings. Create the bank built around you, as he recited while tracing a circle on the sand of a salt lake with a stick in the TV commercial that made him a popular character. And he had the intuition to create the telephone bank and then via the internet.

The listing on the stock exchange In 1995 Mediolanum SpA was born, the holding company to which all the companies of the group conglomerate belong, and this reorganization allows the listing on the Stock Exchange in 1996 and – in 1998 – entry into the Mib30 list, that is the group of the highest capitalization securities. . In 1997, Programma Italia was transformed into Banca Mediolanum, then the most innovative telematic bank in Italy, born without branches, the first to offer home banking service with a telephone and teletext with a home television. A model in which Doris has always believed, ever since. The evolution of the market proved him right. In 2106 al Corriere della Sera he said banks will go the way of phone booths. What good are they if nobody comes in? But the human presence will not disappear.

The savings doctor He called himself the doctor of savings. And proximity to customers was the compass of his entire professional life. Together with an innate optimism in the character and rational, of those who know the market: In the long run, the stock market has always earned, it was another of his mantras.

The bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and customer repayments When it failed Lehman Brothers, had no doubts: in order not to lose the trust of customers, he decided to repay personally with 120 million euros – together with his long-time partner, Berlusconi’s Fininvest, without involving the bank’s minority shareholders – the 11 thousand customers they had in the own funds the securities of the American bank. Doris called it an opportunity to demonstrate that we are different from others and the best investment of my life, which in 2008 led Mediolanum to double its net inflows to € 5.8 billion. Because trust breeds trust and the best way to be selfish is to be selfless.

The teaching of the carpenter To give him this teaching – he loved to tell – was a carpenter who at the beginning of his career had entrusted him with 10 million lire under management. Mr. Doris, do you know what I gave you? the carpenter asks me. Yes, 10 million, I answer. No, he is wrong, he tells me. She shows me the impressive calluses on her right hand and adds: I gave her these! And remember, I can’t afford to get sick, because otherwise my family won’t go on.

The biography Married since 1966 to Lina Tombolato, Doris leaves her children Massimo and Sara and 7 grandchildren: Agnese, Alberto, Anna, Aqua, Davide, Luna Chiara and Sara Viola. In 1992 he was awarded the honor of officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic and in 2002 that of Cavaliere del Lavoro. Also in 2002 he obtained an honorary master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the Cuoa Foundation. From 2000 to 2012 Doris was on the board of Mediobanca – where Mediolanum entered as shareholder in 2002 – and of Banca Esperia. Until a few days ago, Doris held the position of chairman of Banca Mediolanum, left on 3 November last, to become honorary chairman following a shareholders’ resolution. Doris was also honorary president of the Mediolanum Onlus Foundation.

Passion for cycling One of his great passions is cycling. For this reason too, Banca Mediolanum has been sponsor of the Blue Jersey of the Giro d’Italia Mountain Grand Prix for almost twenty years. Symbol of dedication, passion, hard work and Italianness, because – as he liked to remember – you go slowly uphill, exactly as happens in moments of economic crisis. The pace becomes slower, but in the difficulties that one understands what one is worth.

