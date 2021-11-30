The Galaxy S21 Ultra is not Samsung’s best camera! Here is the winner

Galaxy S21 Ultra the most powerful and performing smartphone of the vast Samsung family thanks to a hardware compartment formed by the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 SoC, with 16GB of RAM, a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a truly incredible camera compartment:

108MP main 1 / 1.33 F 1.8 OIS

1 / 1.33 F 1.8 OIS 12MP ultra wide angle 1 / 3.24 F 4.9

1 / 3.24 F 4.9 10MP periscope telephoto lens f / 1 / 3.24 10X OIS optical zoom

f / 1 / 3.24 10X OIS optical zoom 10MP telephoto lens 1 / 3.24 3X OIS optical zoom

In short, one of the multimedia sectors more complete than the market, unbeatable on paper at least. Yet the famous test site DxOMark revealed an unexpected truth. According to the tests carried out, Galaxy S21 Ultra s one of the best cameraphone with an overall result of 123 points (Snapdragon variant) and 121 points (Exynos variant), but not the best of Samsung phones.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 the king of Samsung cameras

To undermine the flagship of the Korean giant there is another smartphone, the folding Galaxy Z Fold 3, even if it may seem strange given the differences in the technical data sheets of the two devices. The multimedia compartment of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 consisting of:

12MP main f / 1.8 OIS

f / 1.8 OIS 12MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2

f / 2.2 12MP telephoto lens f / 2.4 zoom 2X OIS

The foldable king posted an overall result of 124 points, one more than Galaxy S21 Ultra. In detail according to the DxOMark review the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a lower noise in images and in the videos compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra as well as a more reliable autofocus.

On the other hand, Galaxy S21 Ultra got it better results in certain areas as for the ultra wide (48 points) camera zoom (98 points). The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s ultra wide camera scored 47 points and the telephoto camera 79 points. Finally, in video recording the Galaxy Z Fold 3 wins by one point with 103 points, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets 102.

