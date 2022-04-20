The garçon haircut that is trendy, flattering and very easy to wear

Related news

Are you thinking of cutting your hair in the garçon style? If so, you are undoubtedly right because the cut is a trend this spring. One of the examples of those who have chosen it is the princess Charlene of Monaco who has reappeared posing with her husband and children betting on this cut. And it is that she is positioned as one of the most chic of history

It is a very short garçon haircut that suits her face very well and fits perfectly with the blonde that illuminates her.

It is a cut that more and more women over 40 or 50 years old use, because it produces an effect that makes them look younger, and the volume it provides simulates the abundance of hair. It caught on in Hollywood and the trend has hit the streets. Their unlimited possibilities and its ability to give sophisticated aura to someone look make it a practical and flattering option.

The garçon cut refers to the very short haircut that is usually worn by young men. In fact, the word garçon means boy in French, so we can translate this hairstyle as a ‘boyish’ cut.

The main advantage of this type of haircut is that it is extremely comfortable. It makes your eyes stand out, it’s very fresh and you’ll save time on grooming. However, it must be trimmed every two or three weeks and it makes the imperfections of the skin more noticeable, by clearing the face almost completely.

It can be left to air dry or combed, with a comb or even with the fingers, with the dryer in the direction of the natural fall of the hair. Wax or gel can then be applied, depending on the finish you want to achieve. Also, even if the hair is short, it is important to continue applying a mask during the washing ritual.

brave women

Women who decide on this type of cut are usually brave, daring women with personality. Women with their own criteria, determined, practical and pragmatic.

Charlene of Monaco She is a perfect example of a brave, sophisticated woman with personality. But she is not the only one.

The actress Ursula Corberó.



The actress Millie Bobby Brown It has recently joined the trend that rescues the garçon cut that icons such as Coco Chanel or Audrey Hepburn made fashionable decades ago. Others celebrities who have championed the cut are Úrsula Corberó, Kristen Steward, Charlize Theron or Scarlett Johansson.

