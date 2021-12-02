the GM of DICE leaves the company, there is an air of storm after the bad launch – Nerd4.life

The GM (general manager) of DICE, Oskar Gabrielson, has just announced his goodbye to the company to look for new opportunities outside Electronic Arts. There is stormy air and big changes after the bumpy launch of Battlefield 2042, which evidently left its mark, given how much the American publisher had invested in it.

Battlefield 2042 was expected as the title that was supposed to relaunch the franchise, but after the release it rained a lot of criticism for the lack of features and contents, as well as for the high number of bugs. In a few days the game lost a lot of players and the latest update, the third major in a few weeks, only increased the discontent as it introduced new problems.

Gabrielson will leave the company at the end of the year. In the farewell press release, the man described his pace as the most difficult of his career, recalling some of the games launched over the past few years. Its place will be taken by Rebecka Coutaz, the former head of Ubisoft Annecy. Gabrielson will remain with DICE until the end of the year to help Coutaz transition to her new role.

The new adventure of man has not yet been made known. Who knows if he will stay in the inclement video game industry or try his luck again. Meanwhile, the Battlefield series will become a real expanded universe, overseen by Vince Zampella, the head of Respawn Entertainment. Marcus Lehto will also participate in its evolution with his new Seattle studio, the man who created Halo and Master Chief at Bungie.

Here is the list of other DICE executives currently in office: