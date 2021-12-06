The Google App tests a repositioning of the search bar

The evidence of the last few days shows how the current positioning of the search bar of the Google App is not deemed satisfactory by the Big G team, which is now testing a new change.

In recent days we talked about a possible move of the Google app search bar to a much more comfortable and easy to reach position, today’s test, however, seems to go in the opposite direction.

Yes, because, in light of the fact that current smartphones now all have generous diagonal displays andaspect ratio rather elongated, the elements located in the upper part of the user interface are not exactly within reach of the thumb and, indeed, are easily accessible only using the device with two hands.

For this reason, the A / B testing that Google is carrying out right now which, as the following screenshots show, would see the Google app search bar moved even higher, above the Big G / doodle logo. of the day, despite being in line with the UI of other applications of the Mountain View giant (such as Gmail and Google Play Store), it is not particularly convincing.

In addition to this, as part of the change, the user’s profile image is integrated into the right part of the “pill” – and allows you to switch between accounts with a swipe down -, while the current weather and temperature information shown on the top left.

Of course, the inconvenience of the new position would be partially mitigated by the Search item in the navigation bar at the bottom, but the buttons for voice search and Google Lens would be more inconvenient to reach.

At present, the test is not particularly extensive and indeed, given that the two changes observed go in opposite directions, it is reasonable to think that Google is also evaluating other solutions.

