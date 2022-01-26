the government has decided to remove the deadline – Corriere.it

The government’s decision: unlimited duration until an eventual green light for the fourth dose of vaccine arrives. The request on positives in the classroom will not pass, also because the governors had asked for the closure of schools precisely to curb the infections

The green pass for those who have taken the third dose will have an unlimited duration. This was decided by the government pending the decision of the regulatory agencies – Ema and Aifa – on the administration of the fourth dose.

The decree in force provides that from 1 February the reinforced green pass – issued to vaccinated and recovered people – will be valid for six months. But many green certifications will begin to expire in the coming weeks, given that the third dose was authorized in mid-September and as mentioned has a duration of six months – and therefore it was decided to no longer set limits for those who have completed the vaccination cycle until the green light for the fourth dose of vaccine comes.

School While the battle on the Quirinale rages, it seems difficult to convene a Council of Ministers to change the containment rules of Covid. But between Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Health, the requests of the Regions are being worked on and evaluated. The request to leave positive vaccinated and asymptomatic students in the classroom seems destined to be rejected. The government emphasizes the contradiction of those regional presidents who wanted to keep schools closed for the whole of January due to the many cases between children and young people and now ask for the rules on quarantines to be relaxed, leaving pupils infected by Covid in the classroom.

Tourism The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has signed a new ordinance extending the measures for arrivals from abroad. For travelers from the countries ofEuropean Union the green pass will suffice. The same ordinance also extended and extended the measures relating to tourist corridors which will also affect other destinations. The further destinations of the tourist corridors are: Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia

