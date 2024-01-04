The government of El Salvador demolished the monument marking the end of the civil war and Nayib Bukele gave these reasons

Bukele, Currently out of office due to being a candidate for re-election Celebrated the demolition of what he called “the so-called monument of reconciliation” which, according to him, Criticism of the 1992 peace agreements, symbolizing an “agreement” between former guerrillas and the army Which did not mean welfare for Salvadorans.

government of el salvador This Wednesday the Monument to Reconciliation was demolished, marking the end of the bloody civil war (1980–1992), described by President Nayib Bukele as “Clumsy” And an apology for the compromise between left and right.

,Not only was it aesthetically horrifying, but it also glorified the pact between killers For our people, to share the cake,” he said on the social network X.

is about three bronze statuestwo out of seven meters He was the epitome of a former guerrilla fighter and an unarmed soldier in fatigues.Holding their hands are releasing aluminum pigeons, representing the sides of the past conflict.

The third statue, 12 meters high, is of a mother with outstretched arms, resting on her right finger. A ring that represented a society’s commitment to live in peace,

,Goodbye, blue doll, and everything you represented“Bukele wrote.

Public Works Minister Romeo Rodriguez said this A 2.5 kilometer walkway will be built and will be part of the “New Peace and New Security” As a result of the fight against Bukele’s gangs, all Salvadorans are alive.

Under UN mediation, the government and then-guerrillas of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN, left) On January 16, 1992, he signed agreements that ended the civil war that had left more than 75 thousand people dead.7 thousand missing and economic loss worth millions of dollars.

The Monument of Reconciliation, which was built by the Catholic Church from keys collected in its parishes, It was inaugurated in 2017 along a highway in western San SalvadorFor the 25th anniversary of the end of the conflict, under the FMLN government.