The Government of Ukraine declares the mere holding of talks with Russia a “victory”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dimitro Kuleba, has considered the mere holding of talks with Russia a “great victory” after what he described as a failed Russian invasion of the country, and has announced that he has received guarantees from the President of Belarus and Moscow’s ally, Alexander Lukashenko, that this country will not join the incursion by land.

“Let no one interpret these talks in terms of what we are willing to accept. First, Russia did not want to talk. Then, when they started losing lives, and after the failure of their blitzkrieg, they started talking in the language of the ultimatum.” Kuleba explained.

“Now, having suffered one defeat after another, they tell us that they just want to talk. Therefore, the fact that talks are going to take place without preconditions is already a victory for Ukraine,” he said in his appearance.

In it, Kuleba has advanced that he will not give exact details of the place where the meeting is being held beyond the fact that it will take place near the border around the Pripyat River.

What the minister did want to remind us of is that right now “we are closer than ever to the entry of Belarusian forces into the war” and “in part that is why we have decided to send a delegation” after the Ukrainian president , Volodimir Zelensky, will obtain from Lukashenko these security guarantees.

“We will meet at the border to listen to what Russia has to tell us, nothing more,” Kuleba settled.

Thus, after several days of attacks in Ukraine and the failure of previous attempts at negotiation, the Russian and Ukrainian authorities have finally reached an agreement to start a dialogue to try to put an end to the escalation of war that arose after the Russian invasion and recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.