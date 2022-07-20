The government will have to pay for cases of forced expropriation

The claims of creditors, whose properties were expropriated by the government, will not be rejected and will not be considered as unsecured claims subject to cuts in the Plan of Adjustment (PDA) of the central government because this would be contrary to the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution. States, the First Circuit of Appeals has concluded.

In a ruling issued this week, the federal appeals court affirmed the decision of Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who last January upheld the central government’s PDA.

So, Swain required the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) to correct in the PDA, the language related to cases of forced expropriation or otherwise, the modification of debts could not be approved.

From the perspective of the Board, the claims of over twenty creditors, whose properties were expropriated by the state, can be adjusted, which was rejected by the federal appeals court.

The panel made up of Judges O. Rogeriee Thompson, Jeffrey R. Howard and William J. Kayatta was not convinced by any of the arguments that the Board used in its appeal or by “the string of misfortunes” that the body used in his argument and that, in essence, he predicted chaos for bankrupt jurisdictions if they had to pay for expropriation cases.

Likewise, Kayatta criticized in his brief that the Board tried to convince the court with erroneous interpretations of various judicial precedents, including the bankruptcy process of Stockton, California or the jurisprudence created in the Knick v. Township of Scott.

“We decline to interpret (the case of) Knick as if it changed the right to receive fair compensation (established) in the Fifth Amendment to a mere monetary obligation that can be set aside by law,” the court ruling reads.

“We read the Title III court’s decision as precisely it appears to say: that rejecting valid eminent domain claims before the (bankruptcy) petition for less than just compensation would violate the Fifth Amendment and make a plan providing for such relief unsuitable. confirmable under (federal law) Promise ”, adds in his brief, Judge Kayatta.

The First Circuit’s decision represents a victory for the government’s diversity of creditors. From PFZ Properties, owners of the Costa Serena land in Loíza, and the Mandry Mercado succession, a lawsuit that has lasted at least a decade, to the Swiss Dairy milk processor and several savings and credit cooperatives that allege their assets have been expropriated by the state.

The appellate panel’s ruling does not mean that creditors will be compensated immediately. Rather, the ruling allows that if at the time, the claimant creditors prove that the government kept their real estate or property and they have not been fairly compensated, they would collect the entire amount that is recorded as fair compensation in such litigation.

Among other things, the appellate judges did not buy the argument that expropriation cases could be adjusted in a bankruptcy proceeding, that distinctions could be made between litigation of this type with funds already set aside versus others that had not reached that stage. of the judicial process or that a case of compulsory purchase can become an unsecured claim and therefore pay these creditors based on the recovery of that class.

“We are not persuaded that the Fifth Amendment can only be read to allow the impairment of a claim before the bankruptcy process for just compensation simply because the claimants no longer own the rights to the property after the (bankruptcy) petition,” said the Judge Kayatta.

In short, according to Kayatta, in the US Constitution there are multiple instances in which the state could incur in a violation of the provisions of that supreme law. But in the case of forced expropriations, the constitution also provides the remedy of fair compensation and therefore, these cases cannot be handled with the remedies provided in other instances such as breach of a contractual relationship.

The central government’s PDA identified that the government owes just over $400 million in forced expropriation cases. If the appellate court had accepted the arguments of the Board, these creditors would have received the same treatment as unsecured creditors, who will receive a few cents of every dollar that the government owes them.