the Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off finally has a release date

The third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy will not be released until May 2023. Suffice to say that the wait promises to be long for MCU fans. To help them wait, Disney+ has prepared a little surprise for them. And it comes in the form of the spin-off “I am Groot.” »

Rumors about this series have been circulating for a long time. But it wasn’t until December 2021 that James Gunn confirmed the project. The filmmaker contented himself with a tweet in which he wrote: “I can confirm. #IAmGroot. »

Months after this confirmation, we now know when the spin-off will be released.

See you in August

A few days ago, the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account shared some news about “I am Groot. Through a tweet, he announced that the spin-off will land on Disney+ on August 10, 2022. This news should delight MCU fans who will have to wait several more months before being able to discover the Guardians of the Galaxy.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/D1ohYgaQqW —Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

The Marvel Entertainment post comes with a poster of “I am Groot.” In this one, Baby Groot can be seen having a good time. He is lounging on a towel with sunglasses on his nose and earphones on his ears. Not far from him, we see two small creatures with 4 eyes.

What about the synopsis?

Groot is a character that has become very popular with MCU fans. And this, despite the fact that it is quite limited in terms of language. As for the synopsis of the spin-off, not much is known yet.

However, we know that “I am Groot” is an anime series whose episodes will be quite short. This spin-off was created by Ryan Little. The latter was also in charge of the script for the series. James Gunn served as the spin-off’s producer. Kristen Lepore, meanwhile, is the director of “I am Groot. The latter is particularly known for having worked on films like Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Note that Groot will still be doubled by Vin Diesel.