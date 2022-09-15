‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss says rescuing Hannah is ‘always’ June’s ‘ultimate goal’

On September 14, season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu with two new episodes. The new season picks up directly after the season 4 finale and sees June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) trying to balance her life in Canada and her need for revenge against Gilead. In an interview with Parade.com, Moss discussed June’s goals for the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

June’s daughter is her priority in season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

In The Handmaid’s TaleJune lives in Canada with her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle), her friend Moira (Samira Wiley) and her and Major Nick Blaine’s (Max Minghella) young daughter, Nichole. June and Luke’s daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), is still in Gilead.

Speaking with Parade.com, Moss shared that June’s family is her priority and her main “goal” remains getting Hannah out of Gilead.

“Hannah has always, always been the ultimate goal,” Moss told Parade.com. “I think she’s probably turned into trying to figure out how to keep her family safe —[June’s daughter] nichole and [June’s husband] Luke and Moira, and she’s trying to figure out how to keep them safe.”

The actor continued, “I think there’s a side of her that just wants to lead the charge and lead the resistance and go back to the arms of Gilead, but she has a family, so she’s trying to figure out how to be the mother and the wife.” and the friend, being at the same time this heroine, this person who is this symbol of resistance”.

Where Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Begins

In the season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s TaleJune, Emily (Alexis Bledel) and other former servants together murder Major Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Season 5 episode 1 of The Handmaid’s Taletitled “Tomorrow”, it shows June’s immediate reaction to this decision.

“Obviously at the end of Season 4, I think June thought she had beaten her enemy. That she was going to break free from this Fred Waterford villain. And in the first episode, it’s a period of less than 24 hours and it basically happens right after the murder,” Moss told Parade.com.

As the episode progresses, reality begins to set in for June.

“She is in this euphoric place. She feels like she just had this amazing experience. She feels the relief of that, and then her world starts to come through, the consequences start to come through, her family starts to come through,” Moss said.

What Elisabeth Moss thinks is next for June

In “Morning,” those who helped June kill Fred begin to encourage her to kill other Gilead leaders. This reaction forces June to consider what she wants in the future.

“People start asking him questions. People start asking him what’s next. What are you going to do next? Who do they go after? Who are they going to kill next? And she’s like, ‘Wait, wait, I’m not that person. I needed to do this for myself. But I’m not a violent person,’” Moss told Parade.com. “She is saying that [while she’s] covered in blood.”

As Season 5 continues, fans of the Hulu series will see June balance her love for her family and her need for revenge.

“She has to deal with who has turned her into this murder. Who is she now and can she be the woman who was holding her son and her baby and the woman who with those same hands killed this man? And how can she be both women? Moss explained.

New episodes of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere on Hulu every Wednesday at midnight ET.

