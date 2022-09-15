Entertainment

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss says rescuing Hannah is ‘always’ June’s ‘ultimate goal’

On September 14, season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on Hulu with two new episodes. The new season picks up directly after the season 4 finale and sees June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) trying to balance her life in Canada and her need for revenge against Gilead. In an interview with Parade.com, Moss discussed June’s goals for the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

