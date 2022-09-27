The Handmaid’s Tale or how to make a good series worse

When a series, like a relationship, goes on longer than advised, things happen. It wears out. One might get tired. The next step is to cut, stop seeing. The abandonment Y The Handmaid’s Talestarring Elizabeth Mosstake that risk.

Since it became a welcome success after its first season, the greatest danger of the creation of Bruce Miller is the same as so many, but so many series that continue to add seasons only because they have an audience and the wheel cannot seem to stop in time.

Even more so when days before the premiere of this fifth season, it was announced that there will be a sixth.







Here we are. June arrives at her home bloodied at the beginning of the fifth season of the series. And there will be a sixth and last. Photos Paramount+

The beginning of this fifth season, which will have ten episodes, picks up where the fourth ended. June (Elisabeth Moss), who from being a cornered character -she was the maid, whom the Lord of her house rapes with the help of his wife- became a vindictive and selfish woman, as we see and her companions recriminate her in this first episode.

June never stopped suffering from the first episode of the first season, when she was separated from her little daughter and her husband. Except that in the fourth she had become a kind of Rambo.







Elisabeth Moss stars in, produces, and directs select episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Well, after the tremendous end of the fourth season, the new one starts the next morning. June enters her house in Canada with blood on her body and hands, of course. She did justice by her own hand -in the series they clarify that Waterford’s fate would have been practically the same if she returned to Gilead-.

June has that look and that smirk that the actress from Mad Men knows how to execute so well. She between deranged, out of her mind, plethoric and scared. But her June assumes that she must take responsibility for what she did. So she “surrenders.” No, not to Gilead, but to whom she feels she should do it in Canada.

What will come

What will come, we presume, is June’s eternal struggle to recover her little daughter, who remained in Gilead and for which she feels guilty, and new confrontations between her and Serena, who will surely take advantage of her new role as a widow to arm herself with can.







After Waterford’s death, June wonders how to move on. Will she cross the border and will she go looking for her daughter?

And what position will Nick take, become commander? Will he still be in love with June? Hey?

But, as we said, there is much to see, this season will not end anything and it is quite likely that the final fight between Serena (and Aunt Lydia?) and June will be settled in the sixth.

June stopped being the hero at the end of the first season. In other words, when the series began to deviate from the original text of Margaret Atwood. When the novel ended and a story was written that continued the mistreatment in Gilead, that nation within the United States that, governed by a patriarchy, is a tyranny.







Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), turned into a widow. We intuit that revenge will be terrible…

The problem of The Handmaid’s Tale is that it keeps spinning on the same. No, it’s never boring, but each time June’s resolutions are more and more impossible to understand from logic, and just as at the beginning each step she took, each idea was carefully elaborated -and even chewed from this other side of the screen-, at this point what was tension became habituation.

One sits, looks and tries to be surprised.







The poster for the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), which will have 10 episodes.

Not always The Handmaid’s Tale He achieves it. Now that it has become a long, repetitive story of revenge, June does not present new edges.

It seems as blind as the producers of the series to achieve their goal. And well, we will have to wait. Or not.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Good

Drama/Suspense. USA, 2022. Original title: “The Handmaid’s Tale”. SAM 16. Creator: Bruce Miller. With: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Max Minghella. Available in: Paramount+.

