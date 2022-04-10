The hard time Angelina Jolie is going through with her children

Angelina Jolie is going through a momentous moment in her personal life. This is because she entered her life Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, biological mother of her adoptive daughter Zahara Marley, who was believed in 2005, when she entered the actress’s family, that her mother had died. AIDS product.

Angelina Jolie had to receive the news that the woman who had to give up her daughter in Ethiopia, really did it because she could not raise her and not because of what was believed. The woman said that Zahara was the product of a rape, of which she did not speak because abuse was frowned upon in her tribe. Due to this situation, her family disowned her and she had to move to Hossana, where the little girl was born.

Angelina Jolie posing

Angelina Jolie She is the mother of six children: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, who were born from her marriage to actor Brad Pitt, and three adopted children: Maddox, Pax and of course, Zahara, who now could say that she has two mothers, of which the biological one is proud. “My daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than I have. She’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”

Other words said by the African about Angelina Jolie and Zahara were: “I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face… I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her… I don’t want money from Angelina, she doesn’t have to give me money, I just want to talk to Zahara.”

Angelina Jolie and Zahara

Without a doubt Angelina Jolie and his entire family had to assimilate and analyze the situation and will have to analyze if he fulfills the wish of the woman, who reappeared many years later to find out about Zahara.