The HBO Max romance starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, and directed by an Argentine

After breaking the world box office together in 1994 with SpeedHollywood producers realized that the chemistry between Keanu Reeves Y Sandra Bullock it was too palpable, pure and genuine to only be seen once on screen. 12 years after the high-speed hit, in 2006, the screenwriter and playwright David Auburn proposed to adapt the script of the successful South Korean film into English Il Marewhich tells the love story between an architect and a doctor, who will fall in love through letters they find in the mailboxes of their house, and with an interesting twist.

In The lake Housethe Dr Kate Foster (bullock) decides to rent a house near the lake in Chicago, and upon arrival leaves a note in the mailbox for the tenant to read. Then, we go back a few years, to the year 2004 when the architect alex wyler (Reeves), who lived at the time in the lake house, find the note Kate left in the future.

Thus, Bullock and Reeves begin to know each other through these letters that mysteriously travel through time through the mailbox of the house they both share. The Lake Houseis (so to speak) a thematic predecessor of Your Namewhich is full of romance, devastation, and frustration over time.

Interestingly, the film was directed by Alexander Agresti, an Argentine filmmaker born in Buenos Aires. Agresti is responsible for the film valentinewhich brought the actor to stardom Rodrigo Noya and won the Special Jury Prize at the Festival of Mar del Plataas well as the Silver Condor in the Association of Cinematographic Chroniclers of Argentina in the year 2002.

Related news

Among his best-known films are also the comedy A Night with Sabrinastarring the Masterchef runner-up, Thomas Fonz and the actress Cecilia RothY The cross. After The Lake HouseAgresti did not direct a film again until seven years later with We are not animalsa co-production between Argentina and the United States that starred Paul Hipp, Al Pacino and John Cusack. Unfortunately, the film was never released due to legal problems between Cusack and one of the producers.

Back to The lake Housethe movie of bullock Y Reeves became a phenomenon in 2006, where despite a mixed reception from critics, the film charmed audiences around the world and grossed over $115 million around the world.

Also, although not all critics loved it, the best of all critics loved it. Roger Ebertwho is considered the best critic in the history of cinema, rated the film 3.5 stars out of 4, and defended the film from all those reviews that criticized the logic of the film.

“A time travel story works for the emotional, not for its temporal logic“, Ebert said about the film. The acclaimed critic defended the script, the direction of the Argentine and the chemistry between Reeves and Bullock, since it is thanks to them that the romance works, despite the improbability of it. “The romantic impulse fundamental of The Lake House makes us hope that these two people will somehow meet.”

The Lake House is available in HBOMax.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!