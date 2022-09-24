Entertainment

The hilarious photo of Alexandra Daddario for which she described herself as “very bad”

The artist, who recently posed for the cover of “Women’s Health,” turned heads with a witty image.

It is quite common to discover photos of Alexandra Daddario that make us laugh. Or, at least, that they are qualified as fun. In this case, the actress nominated for “The White Lotus” more than fulfilled this, obtaining more than 600 thousand reactions.

The artist shared an image for which she described herself as “very bad”, posing with an ice cream… in an area where ice cream was banned.

Daddario’s ingenuity was revealed once again, in a very successful year for her: she was recently called by the magazine “Women’s Health” for its cover, and in the publication they highlighted the 2022 that she is having: they mentioned the nomination to the Emmy and the fact of having married the producer Andrew Form.

In addition, in another sign of her consolidation, the 36-year-old artist will star in another fantasy horror series such as “Mayfair Witches”, in what will be her first time leading the cast of a production. All recognition of her career.

The hilarious photo of Alexandra Daddario: she described herself as "Very bad" / www.instagram.com/alexandradaddario

