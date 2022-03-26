The horror movie that won’t let you sleep this weekend is on Netflix

As it’s usual, Netflix does not stop offering content of all kinds of genre in its endless catalogue. An ideal entertainment service for the weekend, especially if there is an adverse weather report, even though we are already in the middle of spring. Among all this virtual film library is now available the horror movie that could leave us without sleep these days: the appearance of things.

Based on the novel All things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, the appearance of things is a horror movie starring Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried that is available right now thanks to Netflix. Its synopsis tells the story of a couple from Manhattan who go to live in a village in the Hudson Valley. There they will discover that their own marriage hides a dark feeling that competes with the disturbing background of their new home.

Produced by Likely Story, Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini they sign the script and direct this proposal that mixes the thriller with the supernatural horror that has always existed within the genre with haunted houses. Both have directed feature films such as diary of a nannystarring Scarlett Johansson and American Splendor by Paul Giamatti. In the field of series, Springer has worked on Shameless, while in the field of the small screen, they have appeared in Shameless and they have shot a couple of episodes of Successionone of the best series today.

In addition to Seyfried, the cast is completed with James Norton, Karen Allen, F. Murray Abraham, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, Jack Gore, Olivia Boreham-Wing, and Kelcy Griffin. Seyfried was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Oscars for Mankthe film about the origin of Citizen Kane signed by David Fincher. However, despite being only 36 years old, he already has an extensive filmography in which he has worked under the orders of filmmakers of the stature of Tom Hopper or Paul Schrader.

Critics have highlighted Larry Smith’s photography and how evocative his proposal is. the appearance of things joins other films of the genre produced by Netflix such as the wasteland, blood red sky or deadly move. In the future of Amanda Seyfried is another great premiere within a platform, The Crowded Room. A series produced by Apple TV + in which she will be accompanied by Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.