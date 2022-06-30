The iconic 4×4 that shone alongside Angelina Jolie

With you, Angelina Jolie. The talented Californian actress has a long and rich career on the big screen. Drama, comedy, action: Jolie’s versatility is her trademark. Today we will delve into a classic off-roader that marked her career. Next, a history of cinema and automotive culture.

Angelina Jolie, ladies and gentlemen. Born in the sunny Los Angeles California, in 1975, since she was a child she had the dramatic arts as a goal. Since her official debut in cyborg 2 (1993), Jolie with more or less assiduity has not left the big screen.

Winner of a Oscarfor best supporting actress for her enormous role in Interrupted innocence, where he shared filming with the talented Winona Ryder, both delivering a drama about madness, confinement and medication. In turn, it is worth mentioning, she has been given three Golden Globes and two awards Screen Actors Guild.

Outside of the laurels, which are usually unfair with a career, Jolie marked an era of cinema. The roles of her as Fox or as Sara “Sway” Wayland in 60 seconds they are endearing.

At Tork, we enjoy when automotive culture and cinema intermingle. And today we will stop at a very particular moment in the career of the talented Jolie.

the adventure movie tomb Raider, inspired by the homonymous video game, had a great impact at the beginning of this century. Partly because of its plot of action and vertigo, partly because of the great personification of Angelina Jolie and partly because of the strong aesthetics of the character that was correctly adapted to the big screen.

In the second film in the saga that hit theaters in 2003, called Tomb Raider: The Cure of Lifethe production decided to carry on the legacy Jeep who had started in video games. So the American SUV factory built a Wrangler to measure Lara Croft. Wow honour.

It is specifically about the Wrangler Rubicon Tomb Raider. This vehicle is a marvel of the automotive industry. In the film, it sported features that are unique: 16-inch full-aluminum wheels, diamond-plate bumpers, and the classic white bodywork seen in the video game.

Wrangler Rubicon Tomb Raider, from “Tomb Raider: The Cure of Life.”

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this special model of Jeep designed for the filming of Tomb Raider?