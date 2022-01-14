The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 22nd day
The formation for the 22nd day of Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. After the rounds of the Italian Cup and Super Cup, keep an eye intact on the possible turnover that flares up, always with the specter of Covid at your side.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is therefore thehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 22nd of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Rui Patricio (Rome)
We expect the match against Cagliari to be anything but complicated. We are convinced he can do well against the Sardinians, eager to keep his clean sheet after the 4 goals conceded with Juventus.
Amir Rrahmani (Naples)
Ready to take the field even after 120 minutes in the Italian Cup with Fiorentina, we expect that the former Verona will still be able to churn out another great performance. Also on set pieces it is always dangerous.
Matthjs De Ligt (Juventus)
The Juventus center returns from being suspended in the Super Cup after being sent off with Roma. He will want to redeem himself and against Udinese he will be more than possible. Also watch out for surprise bonuses, it can hurt even from a distance someone like him.
Theo Hernandez (Milan)
He comes from a brace in the league and 2 assists in the Italian Cup, plays as a starter every time and always does it great. It is an absolute certainty and not playing him would be madness, especially at home against Spezia.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome)
The goal against Atalanta seemed to have given us hope, but we are again full stop. Back against Cagliari, ready to make a difference, this time also in terms of bonuses. We advise you to deploy it and aim for it again.
Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo)
It is a constant thorn in the side of the opponents. He is ready to return to the starting lineup after the segment with Empoli, where he has also packaged an assist. He is in a really crazy moment and we are convinced he can continue at these levels.
Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli)
It is the jewel of Empoli, ready to be confirmed among the owners also against Venice. Zanetti’s team leaves a lot of space and he could affect his entries. A half-wing of quality and physicality, deploy him.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)
With Chiesa’s injury he will most likely be Morata and Dybala’s attacking partner, ready to continue to amaze. Maybe this time we could also miss +3, the second of its season in Serie A.
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
The Viola striker comes from a dry round against Turin, two games without scoring would be even impossible for him to imagine. Against a Genoa in great difficulty it is to be deployed without a shadow of a doubt.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan)
The goal against Venice, the rest round in the Italian Cup and now the probable ownership against Spezia at home. He must always be deployed without any kind of remorse or thought: the Swede has shown that he can still make a difference.
Pedro (Lazio)
He is ready to go back to scoring after a couple of rounds of fasting. Against Salernitana it could be the right opportunity to affect and make a difference: we expect it will also end up in the goleada.