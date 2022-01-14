The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 22nd day

The formation for the 22nd day of Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. After the rounds of the Italian Cup and Super Cup, keep an eye intact on the possible turnover that flares up, always with the specter of Covid at your side.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is therefore thehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 22nd of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.