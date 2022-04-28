The images of Alec Baldwin practicing with the pistol before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust”

Video shows Alec Baldwin practicing with a gun during the recording of “Rust”

The actor alec baldwin previously rehearsed with the revolver from which the bullet that ended the life of the director of photography would come out Halyna Hutchins, during the filming of the movie “Rust” last October in New Mexico, USA.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released footage showing Baldwin sitting in a church pew, during the same day of filming that Hutchins died, and immediately takes the gun out of his jacket, points it at the camera and repeats the action a second time.

Nevertheless, Baldwin has maintained in his testimonies that the gun went off by itself and that he never pulled the trigger in the fateful scene.

The material now released by the sheriff’s office consists of videos of rehearsals on the recording set, text messages or witness interviews with investigators.

Alec Baldwin in the minutes before the fatal shot in “Rust”



Among them, that of the director of the film, Joel Souza, who was injured in the shoulder after the projectile pierced Hutchins’s torso, and who can be seen in a video in the emergency room telling an investigator that the armorer of the shooting, Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, had said that the gun was clean”.

At this point, a text message from the head of props, Sarah Zachry, has also become known, in which she tells a member of her team that Baldwin’s wish had always been use real weapons, as he did not like “fake guns or rubber knives”.

According to the Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the investigation is still open and they are awaiting new reports from the sheriff’s office to review the evidence and make a decision on the criminal charge.

The most dramatic video from the set of “Rust”

The dramatic moments in which the director of photography is treated by doctors after being shot by the actor



Dramatic police body camera footage shows the moment officers arrive at the “Rust” film set after Baldwin’s fatal shooting of Hutchins.

Footage from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows doctors, officers and people as they they tend to the cinematographer and director Joel Souza before being taken out on stretchers and placed in the ambulance.

Hutchins, 42, was killed on filming last October when the revolver Baldwin was holding fired a live bullet that struck her in the chest and then lodged in Souza’s shoulder. Souza survived the gunshot wound.

The footage also shows a police officer talking to Baldwin, still in costume for the film, who immediately admits that “I was the one holding the gun”.

Later the actor is heard talking to other members of the production: “She handed me an empty gun…everything was prepared, the headphones, everything…”.

A police body camera shows the actor speaking on the set of the film after the shot that killed the cinematographer



The The gun that killed Hutchins was under the control of gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and an assistant director turned it over to Baldwin.stating that it was unloaded.

Earlier, the police made public the images of an initial conversation with Hannah Gutiérrez.

The filming, without accompanying sound, it also showed Baldwin dressed up as a gunslinger from the old west and showing the dynamics of the shootout with what appears to be the gun that went off in his handkilling Halyna.

On April 20, the New Mexico Safety and Health Administration already fined the producer of “Rust” with over $135,000 for non-compliance with security measures during filming.

