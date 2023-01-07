The images of the arrival of Ovidio Guzmán López at the Altiplano Prison

The son of the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was transferred to the same prison where his father once was (Photos: REUTERS / Twitter @C4Jimenez)

1,176 days after the Sinaloa Cartel sowed terror in the streets of Culiacán to force the Armed Forces to release Ovidio Guzmán López in a fateful episode known as the culiacanazolast Thursday 05 Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son was again apprehended in the town of Jesús María, Sinaloa.

With more than six months of intelligence work and in coordination with the National Guard and state authorities, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) orchestrated a successful operating which culminated in the arrest of The mouseas Ovidio Guzmán López is also known.

After being apprehended, the leader of the Pacific Cartel was taken by air to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) in Mexico City, where he remained for a couple of hours until his transfer to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation no. one o Altiplano Prison.

Curiosity to see the first images of the detained son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán began to become present among the public and, in this way, began to circulate some photographs of the arrival of The mouse to that maximum security prison located in the State of Mexico.

The son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán would have arrived at the maximum security prison heavily guarded (Twitter / @ C4Jimenez)

It was through his verified account of Twitter that the journalist specializing in nota roja, Carlos Jimenezshared the first Photographs of the arrival of Ovidio Guzmán López at the Altiplano Prison in the State of Mexico.

The arrival of The mouse to the maximum security prison in Mexico was carefully planned by authorities, who with complete secrecy launched two gradual operations by air and landin order to keep hidden if Ovidio Guzmán López was transferred by helicopter or in the armored convoy that left the Mexican capital heavily guarded.

Finally, it was revealed that the son of the founder of the Pacific Cartel arrived at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation no. 1 by air where, according to information from Carlos Jiménez, It was already expected by agents of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and Interpolwho escorted him to an armored vehicle that took him from the helicopter to the customs office of the maximum security prison in Mexico where he was detained.

“El Raton” was escorted from the helicopter to an armored vehicle to enter the Altiplano Prison (Twitter / @C4Jimenez)

Ovidio Guzmán López spent his first night in the maximum security prison located in Almoloya de Juárez and it was last Friday, January 6, when its first hearing was held where, among many other details, the precautionary measure of preventive prison.

In the same way, after his arrest and transfer to the Mexican capital, his legal defenders promoted two briefs before an amparo district in criminal matters of the Mexican capital with the purpose of stop the extradition of The mouse To united stateswhere he has been accused of conspiracy for the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana since 2018.

In view of said appeal filed by the lawyers of the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a federal judge flatly suspended any act claimed related to solitary confinement, deportation, expulsion, extradition and its execution of The mouse.

The legal defenders of “El Ratón” began to promote resources for the benefit of their client (Twitter / @ C4Jimenez)

During the first presentation of Ovidio Guzmán López before a judge, his lawyers identified as Juan Clemente Morales, Alberto Díaz Mendieta and Julio Seguro García reported that the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán suffers from anxiety and depression Therefore, it requires controlled medications as well as a special diet.

Likewise, legal defenders of The mouse detailed to the media that Your client underwent surgery recently due to stomach problems so you only eat certain foods.

In this regard, the federal judge determined that the necessary studies for Ovidio Guzmán López to establish what special care you need and the medicine you should take.

