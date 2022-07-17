Entertainment

The intense movie starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie and you can’t miss it on HBO Max

James
There is no doubt that much Will Smith What Margot Robbie are Hollywood stars and that will provide attractiveness to any project in which they participate. Not even the embarrassing event at the last Oscar ceremony seemed to overshadow Will’s image, while the actress is in what, for now, could be her best moment, preparing the Barbie by Greta Gerwig, which promises to make people talk.

What perhaps not everyone knows is that in 2015 this duo starred in a captivating movie. Is about focusthe story of a large-scale con group that will keep you glued to your couch for almost 2 hours.

