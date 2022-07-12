The Invisible Agent arrives on Netflix this Friday

The russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame 2019) arrive on Netflix for the second time with another great blockbuster, since in the midst of a pandemic they premiered extraction (2020) with your darling Chris Hemsworth as protagonist. It seems that the directorial duo like to get back to work with their avengers, Well, now they do it hand in hand with Chris Evans (Captain America, 2011), Ryan Gosling (blade runner 20492017) and Anne of Arms (daggers in the back, 2019) in this action thriller. In addition, there will also be Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton2020) whom we can see outside of romance after his success in the BridgertonJessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections2021) and the Brazilian Wagner Moura (Sergio2020).

The Invisible Agent (2022). Ryan Gosling as Six o Cr. Paul Abell / Netflix © 2022

The film is based on a series of books called The Gray Manwritten by Mark Greeney, which gives the film its name. It consists of 12 books and the first book was published in 2009, so there is plenty of content to draw inspiration for more movies. According to the Russo brothers, they want to make a full story, “have an open narrative that is like a chapter in a book”. Moreover, they plan to branch the story into other projects related to the characters. So we can’t expect the whole story to be in the movie.

The plot is about the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as “Sierra Six”, the world’s most wanted hit man who was also a CIA agent and Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former partner of Gentry in the CIA who is tasked with hunting “Sierra Six” or “The Gray Man.” This duo is joined by the Agent Miranda (Ana de Armas) who will be on the side of “the villain” of the movie Lloyd Hansen.

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in the movie The Invisible Agent / e.billboard

The Unseen Agentor in English the gray manopens this friday July 15 in theaters and will arrive July 22 on Netflix. Production began in Los Angeles (California) and continued internationally in countries such as France and the Czech Republic. With a budget of more than $200 million (one of the most expensive on the streaming platform), Netflix’s goal is to create a franchise similar to James Bond, since the film is mainly about two assassins who face each other in a deadly battle. For what we may have various sequels if the figures are good.