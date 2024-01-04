The Iranian regime blamed Israel and the United States for the blasts that killed 95 people and threatened

Iran accuses Israel and the United States of being behind the blasts during the death anniversary of General Soleimani, which killed 95 (Reuters)

iran charged again against israel And usa And accused him of being behind the explosions that occurred this Wednesday during a gathering of thousands of people at the Kerman Martyrs’ Cemetery to mark the fourth anniversary of the general’s death. Qasim Sulemani,

,Washington says so The United States and Israel had nothing to do with it With the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. In fact? (…) Make no mistake, responsibility for this crime lies with the American and Zionist regimes, and terrorism is just a tool“, Mohammed Jamshidi, a senior adviser to President Ibrahim Raisi, said of the incident, which killed at least 95 people and injured 200.

The Iranian President then expressed his condolences to the victims and demanded that authorities take immediate steps to identify the culprits and make them pay for their actions.

An adviser to Raisi assured that responsibility for the crime, which killed at least 95 people, falls on the American and Zionist regimes (Reuters)

“Without any doubt, the intellectual authors of this cowardly act will soon They will be identified and brought to justice by security and law enforcement forces,” he said in a message and stressed that such attacks reinforce his country’s strong belief in its principles. He said in that regard, “The country’s enemies should know that such actions can never weaken the Iranian people’s unwavering determination and will to defend Islamic ideals.”

So far, Israel has not commented on these allegations, while the United States has completely distanced itself from these acts.

“seems A terrorist attack, the kind of thing that ISIS (Islamic State) has done in the past, “That’s our ongoing assumption at this time,” a Joe Biden administration official said.

Similarly, some time ago, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the Iranian theory “ridiculous.” “The United States was not involved in any way and there was no suggestion to the contrary ridiculous, We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion. “We have no information to believe that this is the case,” he said at a news conference.

The United States considered Iran’s accusation ridiculous and distanced itself from the complaint (Reuters)

This Wednesday, two explosions were recorded in the province of Kerman, in the south of the country, where the body of the head of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, who was killed during a bombing in Baghdad, Iraq in January 2020, lies. By the United States.

According to local media, the first incident occurred about 700 meters from the grave and the second incident occurred a few minutes later in a nearby area, when a commemoration event was taking place. It is believed that the explosives were placed in a number of bags which were deployed in the area and activated by remote control.

However, the incident raised tensions even further, as a day earlier, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas had also blamed Israel – and ultimately the United States – for its support and presence in the region – for the death. Saleh Al ArouriOne of the Hamas leaders in Beirut.

“The cowardly murders carried out by the Zionist occupier against the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people inside and outside Palestine” They will not be able to break the will or resilience of our people“Nor will they hinder the continuation of their brave resistance,” Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s political office, declared in a statement, while Lebanese militias assured that “this crime will not go without response and punishment.”

