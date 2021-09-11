The Italians who made money from Bitcoins paid no taxes

Is it right that there are people who have earned a lot with cryptocurrencies but don’t pay us even a cent in tax?

It is a rather thorny question, because the lucky or farsighted (you decide) who have earned with cryptocurrencies and the like are quite a few. Obviously they want to be okay with the law but it is really difficult to understand how to apply taxes to something that Italian law does not recognize as a value in any way. let’s take a practical example if in a video game I had earned virtual money I would have to pay our taxes question mark obviously no that money does not exist for really or if a Monopoly player becomes a millionaire with Monopoly money he has to pay us taxes also in this case no point therefore the usual 26% does not apply to financial gains to something that the law in no way recognizes as a financial gain point Or at least that was true until recently.

Only in one case are taxes paid

Italian law does not rule them. So in theory, according to Italian law, these are virtual numbers that have no classification from an economic point of view. Yet in fact these currencies could be converted into real money. And it is precisely in this case that taxation is triggered. In reality, the Revenue Agency has provided guidelines according to which taxes must or must not be paid. Let’s see how it works. If your cryptocurrencies are stored with a private key or on a private wallet, you are not required to indicate these values ​​in your tax return.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Facade bonus has been extended and applies to any intervention, even cleaning

If you use an Exchange Wallet instead who has tax residence abroad, in this case you must write down these values ​​in the RW part.

Read also: Self-Discrimination: Women do not invest and delegate money management to their partner

Just indicate. In other words, for the cryptocurrencies that are held, they must be communicated but not there is a taxation. Taxation only applies to cryptocurrencies that are then sold there.